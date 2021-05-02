Xander Collazo's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave Harrisonburg a 7-6 walk-off Valley District baseball win over Turner Ashby in extra innings on Friday.
Collazo finished 2-for-5 with an RBI for the Blue Streaks while Ty Watts was 3-for-4 and Evan Bert finished 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.
Also chipping in for Harrisonburg (1-0) at the plate was Dylan Burnette, Toby Corriston, Drew Bowman and James Vance with a hit apiece in the victory.
Bert also tossed four innings on the mound, giving up five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four. Burnette and Aiden Perkins pitched five innings in relief, giving up one run on five hits and three walks while striking out 11.
For the Knights (0-2), Dylan Eppard, Hunter Miller and Peyton Davis had two hits and an RBI apiece. Jared Peake, Grant Thomas, Wyatt Campbell, Taylor Fitzgerald and Addison Simmons all added one hit apiece themselves in the loss.
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Prep Baseball
Clarke County 8, Page County 5: In Shenandoah, Owen Garber had a double and two RBIs and Matt Sipe went 2-for-4 with two runs scored as Clarke County earned a huge 8-5 win over Bull Run District opponent Page County on Friday.
Luke Lyman, Brandon Hindman and Dagan Kitner all added a hit apiece for the Eagles (1-1). Jonah Cochran, meanwhile, started on the mound and pitched six innings, giving up give runs on four hits and four walks while striking out 12.
For the Panthers (1-1), Aidan Painter, Seth Smith, Isaiah Cloude, Chase Parlett and Caleb Knighton all had a hit. Smith also pitched five innings, giving up six earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four CCHS batters.
Strasburg 12, Luray 2: Patchrick Kennedy went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in Strasburg 12-2 five-inning home win over Luray on Saturday.
Kendal Stine added two RBIs for the Rams (1-0) while Tanner Jenkins was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Trey Stinnette had two RBIs of his own.
For the Bulldogs (0-2), Brendan Fitzwater was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while Bailey Graybeal had the only other hit of the game in the loss.
Boys Soccer
Strasburg 6, Luray 1: Holden Mrizek had a hat trick as Strasburg cruised a dominating 6-1 road win over Bull Run District foe Luray on Friday at LHS.
Ryan Roller, Donavan Varley and Kaden Colcombe all scored a goal apiece for the Rams (1-0). Seth Nicholson had two assists while Anthony Schleig added one.
Clarke County 11, Page County 4: Justin Toone scored four goals and had an assist in Clarke County's impressive 11-4 home win over Page County on Friday.
Brendan Haun also had four goals for the Eagles (2-0) while Charlie Frame had two goals and a pair of assists, Oakley Staples had a goal and a trio of assists and Joseph Ziercher rounded things out with an assist. The Panthers are 0-1.
Girls Soccer
Luray 4, Strasburg 1: Emilee Weakley scored all four goals as Luray remained unbeaten with a 4-1 road win over district opponent Strasburg on Friday.
Averie Alger and Marina Grech each had an assist for the Bulldogs (2-0).
Boys Tennis
Harrisonburg 8, Turner Ashby 0: In Bridgewater, Corey Beshoar, Keenan Glago, Adam Osinkosky, Nathan Henderson, William Kyle and Sidharth Tandel all earned singles victories in Harrisonburg's 8-0 win over Turner Ashby on Friday.
Beshoar/Glago and Kyle/Tompkins also earned a pair of doubles victories in the win for the Blue Streaks (4-0). The Knights fell to 3-2 with the loss.
Wilson Memorial 9, Fort Defiance 0: Wilson Memorial cruised to a dominating 9-0 victory and remained unbeaten with a road win over Fort Defiance on Friday.
Chase Pullin, Conner Miller, Tyler Knight, Jacob Wangler, Jack Reed and Brandon Dewald all earned singles victories for the Green Hornets (3-0). Fort is now 1-2.
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 5, Broadway 1: Spotswood won the early-season battle of unbeaten with a 5-1 rain-shortened road win over Broadway on Friday.
Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Abby Branner, Raygan Wade and Madison Knight earned singles victories for the unbeaten Trailblazers (5-0). Julia Trumbo got the lone singles win for the Gobblers (4-1).
