BRIDGEWATER — Drew Franchok's RBI single in the top of the eighth proved to be the difference as Sherando managed to split the season series with a thrilling 5-3 extra-inning, non-district win over Turner Ashby in Bridgewater on Saturday.
Before Franchok's late-game heroics, the Knights used a furious rally to send the game to extra innings as they scored all three of their runs in the seventh.
Hunter Miller's bases-clearing double to left evened it up at 3-3 for TA.
Clay Guyer got the start on the mound for the Knights and tossed three innings, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six. Ben Hedrick, meanwhile, then came in and tossed the next four innings and gave up just one run on give hits and a walk while striking out a batter of his own.
Miller led Turner Ashby with a pair of RBIs while Caden Swartley and Grant Thomas had the only other hits of the game. The Knights were walked six times.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Turner Ashby (3-3).
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Flames' Albers Named Top VIC Athlete
Eastern Mennonite standout Gabriel Albers was named the Virginia Independent Conference's Athlete of the Meet after a huge performance at the VIC/Blue Ridge Conference track and field championships at Blue Ridge School on Saturday.
Albers won the 110 hurdles and 300-meter hurdles for the Flames while also finishing as runner-up in the long jump and high jump and third in the 200.
As a team, the EMHS boys finished fourth while the girls finished third overall.
Other top performances for the Flames on the boys side were Christian Meixner (400), Nathan Phillips (300 hurdles) and Aidan Weaver (discus). All three of those athletes finished third in their events along with the 4x800 relay team.
On the girls side, Jenna Weaver won the 3200 with EMHS teammate Erin Loker finishing in second behind her. Weaver also finished third in the 1600.
Also for the Flames, Hannah Katz was third in the 100 hurdles, Claire Parsley was third in the 800 and Aurora Burner finished third in both the 100 and 200.
EMHS Set To Open Up State Play
Eastern Mennonite will begin play in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II girls soccer tournament on Tuesday in Harrisonburg.
The Flames (4-4) were announced as the sixth seed in the 12-team field and will host No. 11 New Covenant in the first round. The game time is to be determined.
