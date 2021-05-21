PENN LAIRD — It was a quick, and dominating, effort to capture the victory.
Spotswood won five of the six singles matches to defeat Turner Ashby, 5-1, in the Valley District boys tennis championship in Penn Laird on Friday.
Alfonso Romero, Jackson Knight, Ryan Briggman, Cameron Cooley and Evin Yo all earned singles victories in the team win for the Trailblazers.
Ben Clatterbuck, who finished as runner-up in the district singles tournament, got the lone win for the Knights (5-7) at the No. 1 singles spot.
Spotswood (10-2) finished second in the regular-season standings to unbeaten Harrisonburg, but the Blue Streaks didn’t play in the tournament.
With the victory, the Trailblazers earned a home match in the opening round of the Region 3C tournament, which will begin on May 28.
Turner Ashby, meanwhile, still will remain alive but will hit the road for its first-round regional playoff match.
In other prep sports Friday:
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 5, Broadway 2: Spotswood remained unbeaten with a 5-2 win over Broadway in the Valley District championship in Penn Laird.
Meg Dunaway, Abby Branner, Raygan Wade and Madison Knight earned the four singles victories for the Trailblazers in the win.
Dunaway and Raygan Wade then combined to win No. 1 doubles to secure the convincing victory for Spotswood (12-0).
Felicity Copenhaver and Julia Trumbo had a pair of singles wins for the Gobblers (9-3) in the loss.
It marked the first time all season that the Trailblazers have lost more than one individual match.
Both teams will advance to next week’s Region 3C tournament. Spotswood will host a match Friday while Broadway will hit the road.
Prep Baseball
Spotswood 13, Rockbridge County 3: Elijah Grogg went 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs in Spotswood’s 13-3 road win over Rockbridge County.
Dalton Nicely, Witt Scafidi and Noah Burtner all added two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Trailblazers (7-1, 5-1 Valley) while Luke Keister had two hits and an RBI, Jaden Shifflett finished with a trio of hits and Hayden Lutz and AJ Dooms finished one hit apiece in the victory.
For the Wildcats (2-5, 2-4 Valley), Keswick Owens and Turner Cook finished with two hits apiece.
Harrisonburg 10, Waynesboro 4: Evan Bert pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out 10 and also went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs as Harrisonburg snapped a five-game losing streak with a 10-4 win over Waynesboro at Kate Collins Field.
Dylan Burnette was 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for the Blue Streaks (2-5, 2-3 Valley) while Josh Engle had two hits and an RBI.
For the Little Giants (1-6, 0-5 Valley), Dylan Critzer had two hits and an RBI while Jacob Barker had a single and an RBI of his own.
Page County 16, East Rockingham 2: The return of T.R. Williams provided just the boost Page County may have needed.
The standout senior and Virginia Tech signee that has been in rehab since battling Guillain-barre syndrome since February made a surprise return to the field and had a single and three RBIs as the Panthers ran away with a dominating 16-2 rout of rival East Rockingham in Elkton.
T.R’s little brother, Lance, tossed four innings for Page (6-2, 6-2 Bull Run), giving up one run on two hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts.
Lance Williams also was 4-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs for the Panthers while Aidan Painter had a trio of hits and three RBIs of his own.
Wilson Memorial 11, Staunton 6: Jacob Wakefield was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in Wilson Memorial’s 11-6 win over Staunton in Fishersville.
Grayson Wright and Mason McDowell had two RBIs apiece for the Green Hornets (4-2, 3-1 Shenandoah) while Aiden Podgorski had another.
For the Storm (0-6, 0-4 Shenandoah), Jerrod MEadows had a pair of hits and two RBIs and Kadin Swisher had a hit and two more RBIs.
Prep Softball
Spotswood 9, Rockbridge County 1: In Lexington, freshman Taelor Ware pitched a complete game, giving up one run on three hits while striking out 12 and Katelyn Fletcher had a pair of home runs and four RBIs as Spotswood cruised to a 9-1 victory over Valley District opponent Rockbridge County.
Emerson Adkins was 4-for-5 with two more RBIs for the Trailblazers (6-2, 5-1 Valley) while Brooke Morris was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles.
Page County 9, East Rockingham 1: Taylor Hankins pitched a complete game, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine and Maddie Gordon went 2-for-4 with another home run and a pair of RBIs as Page County rolled past rival East Rockingham by a score of 9-1.
Morgan Lucas was 3-for-3 for the Panthers (8-0, 8-0 Bull Run) while Marissa Monger was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Also chipping in for Page County was Hankins with a double and Kirsten Hensley, Tana Merica and Jocelyne Rinker with a hit apiece.
Bethany Martz and Megan Holland had only two hits of the game for East Rockingham (3-4, 3-4 Bull Run), which has lost two in a row.
Wilson Memorial 18, Staunton 1: Reagan Frazier was 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs as Wilson Memorial crushed Staunton, 18-1 at home.
Jaya Diggs-Hagwood had a triple and two RBIs for the Green Hornets (5-1, 3-1 Shenandoah) while Korinne Baska was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Brooke Cason had a double and three RBIs. Elise Bradley also had two RBIs for Wilson Memorial while Heather Baber and Ashlynn Ross had one each.
In the circle for the Green Hornets, Cason, Frazier and Diggs-Hagwood combined to pitch a five-inning, one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts.
Boys Soccer
Harrisonburg 2, Waynesboro 0: Senior Jaiden Brooks posted another shutout in Harrisonburg’s 2-0 road win over Waynesboro.
Daniel Romero and Alex Escarraman had a goal apiece in the victory for the Blue Streaks (4-1, 4-1 Valley).
Girls Soccer
Spotswood 9, Rockbridge County 0: Riley Thorpe had a hat trick as Spotswood rolled past Rockbridge County, 9-0, in Penn Laird.
Maggie Thorpe, Fiona Thompson, Gracyn Chandler, Cecilia Mendoza-Jose and Morgan Simons also scored for the Trailblazers (5-1, 5-1 Valley).
The Wildcats (1-5, 1-5 Valley) got seven saves from Addison Suter in goal.
Harrisonburg 2, Waynesboro 0: Harrisonburg got back on track with an impressive 2-0 shutout of Valley District rival Waynesboro at home.
Galilea Santiago Henriquez and Olivia King each scored for the Blue Streaks (4-1, 4-1 Valley) while Amelia Mitchell posted the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.