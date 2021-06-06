PENN LAIRD — The impressive run under head coach Dan Atwell continued on Friday.
Spotswood cruised past rival Harrisonburg 2-0 in its regular-season finale at Rockingham Park at The Crossroads.
Esau Delzaya Leiva led the Trailblazers (9-1, 9-1 Valley) with two goals in the impressive victory.
Owen Albertson had an assist for Spotswood while Andrew Foltz and Alex Cruz Pacheco finished with a save each.
With the victory, the Trailblazers won their fourth straight Valley District title and clinched a Region 3C tournament berth.
In other prep sports:
Girls Soccer
Spotswood 1, Harrisonburg 0: Spotswood used a late goal to earn a thrilling 1-0 road win over Harrisonburg on Friday.
Riley Thorpe scored with less than seven minutes remaining to give the Trailblazers (8-2, 8-2 Valley) the victory.
Dylan Gregory finished with five saves in the win. Amelia Mitchell had 12 saves for the Blue Streaks (6-3, 6-3 Valley).
With the victory, the Trailblazers won the regular-season district title and clinched a Region 3C berth.
Waynesboro 1, Turner Ashby 0: Jaden Sprouse’s goal gave Waynesboro a thrilling 1-0 win over Turner Ashby on Friday.
Meredith Bowers finished with seven saves in goal for the Knights (6-4, 6-4 Valley) in the loss.
Baseball
Spotswood 8, Harrisonburg 7: Spotswood scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including the final two on a Harrisonburg error, to stun the Blue Streaks 8-7 in Valley District action in Penn Laird on Friday.
Andrew Baugher and Ryan Shonk had a hit and two RBIs apiece for the Trailblazers (9-3, 7-3 Valley) in the victory.
Jaden Shifflett was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Dawson Russell had a pair of RBIs and Luke Keister chipped in with a double.
On the mound for Spotswood, Caden Ludholtz and Ben Craig combined to pitch five innings in relief, giving up just three hits and a pair of walks while striking out five. Noah Burtner got the start and gave up three runs on four hits and a walk.
For HHS (3-9, 3-7 Valley), Aiden Perkins had two hits while Xander Collazo and Drew Bowman had an RBI apiece.
Softball
Spotswood 7, Harrisonburg 0: For the first time since 1995, Spotswood softball is the Valley District champion.
The Trailblazers defeated Harrisonburg 7-0 on Friday at SHS to earn the title of co-champions for the district title.
Freshman Taelor Ware was 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs for Spotswood (10-2, 9-1 Valley) in the win.
Kaitlyn Fletcher was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and also pitched a complete game in the circle, striking out 14 in the process.
