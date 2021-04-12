VOLLEYBALL

Region 2B

Semifinals

Tuesday

No. 4 Madison County at No. 1 Luray, 7 p.m.

No. 3 East Rockingham at No. 2 Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Championship

Thursday

At High Seed

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Region 3C

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

No. 8 Liberty Christian Academy at No. 1 Rustburg, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Fluvanna County at No. 4 Monticello, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Spotswood at No. 3 Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Wilson Memorial at No. 2 Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday

At High Seed

Rustburg-Liberty Christian Academy winner vs. Monticello-Fluvanna winner, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County-Wilson Memorial winner vs. Fort Defiance-Spotswood winner, TBD

Championship

TBD

At High Seed

Semifinal winners, TBD

