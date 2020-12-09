Louise Jennings first visited what was then State Prison Camp 8 in Linville in October 1977 to minister to inmates.
For the next four decades, the 85-year-old has been a weekly staple in Virginia jails and prisons preaching the Gospel.
In March, as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, her journey came to a screeching halt.
“I feel lost not being able to talk to the people … to have church services, Bible studies,” Jennings said, adding that she just sent two cases of Bibles to Middle River Regional Jail in Verona. “We send devotionals, birthday cards. I’m glad we’ve been able to do something.”
Jennings founded Kingsway Prison and Family Outreach in Harrisonburg in 1983. It’s a nonprofit nondenominational volunteer Christian group that works with inmates in several jails, including Rockingham County Jail.
In addition to visiting jails throughout the year, the organization helps inmates just released from prison.
With the pandemic, Jennings said, the organization has been helping more people who are being let out of jail.
“Early release has been pretty high,” she said. “They’re being released with nothing. Nowhere to go. No telephone. Some show up at our door.”
Jennings helps link the inmates to churches, homeless shelters and other resources throughout the state.
“They need a second chance,” Jennings said. “For a lot of them, it was just a stupid little something that they did and now they need a chance. I tell them not to look back. They can’t change the past, but they can make a better future.”
While the organization helps inmates yearlong, Christmas is when the nonprofit really steps up.
Volunteers pack up and send out care packages with pencils, notebooks, toothpaste and other items that most people take for granted.
Pastor Vicki Barb, who has been volunteering for nine years, helped sort out the items that would be going to thousands of inmates in the weeks to come.
Barb, pastor of Parnassus United Methodist Church in Churchville, said many of these inmates will be back in society soon. She said it’s important they know people still care about them.
“It’s something I believe in ... re-entry,” she said. “When they’re released, a lot of them are brought here. They don’t know where to go for help.”
She said they arrive at the nonprofit office in Dukes Plaza because they know they will be greeted with love.
“It’s such a good thing when you see a smile on their face,” she said. “It’s a good day because God was here.”
In addition to the inmate packages, Kingsway sends out gifts to children of incarcerated parents as part of the Apple Tree Project.
The project began in 1985 with 13 children receiving gifts. This year, several hundred children will have wrapped presents under the Christmas tree.
In October, applications are sent to chaplains at area correctional facilities and distributed to inmates with children 17 and younger.
This year, because of space and social distancing concerns, the presents are being sent unwrapped to parents, along with supplies to wrap the gifts themselves.
Pam Presgrave has been volunteering for four years. She does a little bit of everything, from helping mail birthday cards to sorting out Christmas presents.
“We’re kind of like Santa’s elves,” Presgrave said. “It lets them know they’re not forgotten.”
Jennings said it’s important the children know their parents care, even though they might be incarcerated.
“When a child receives a gift and it’s from their mommy and daddy,” she said, “they know that they cared enough to think of them.”
