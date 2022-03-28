There’s a lot that goes into a name, the naming committee for Harrisonburg’s second high school has learned.
Committee Chair Cathy Copeland said Saturday at Skyline Middle School that there are six names that are most common based off of feedback from an electronic survey. Rocktown had the most selections, along with some variation of Valley and South or Southside. Newtown, a nod to the name of the African-American community in what's now known as the Northeast neighborhood before it was annexed in 1870, also received votes.
Harrisonburg’s nickname, Friendly City, and the name of a former slave and educator in the city, Lucy Simms, rounded out the top six selections, Copeland said. Lucy Simms was the highest selection of a person’s name, Copeland said.
Name suggestions the committee received like Harrisonburg native and basketball star Ralph Sampson, Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst and former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama are ineligible, according to Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ code that a school cannot be named after a person who is still living.
Looking over the results of the electronic survey, committee member and Harrisonburg City Council member Sal Romero had concerns of how the committee is reaching out to get community feedback for HHS2’s name. He suggested focus groups and more student input.
“We’re such a diverse, multilingual community that I feel like we’re sort of narrow in our approach,” he said.
But the time to receive more feedback is running short. On Friday, the naming committee will put forward its top selections for Harrisonburg’s second high school.
According to naming committee documents, the committee will create categories of names — such as geographical names like Valley or popular names like Rocktown, narrow those names down, and vote.
These selections would be presented to the HCPS School Board as the highest vote-getters among the committee. This process allows the committee to present multiple names based on each category.
A color scheme for the new high school was also discussed, but committee members noted the difficulty of picking colors without a school name or mascot.
Nzar Sharif researched all the countries represented in the Harrisonburg City Public Schools division, and created a program to find a common color among the flags.
Of the 54 flags, 29% have the color red, 26.4% have green and 21% have white.
Copeland also raised an idea she heard of having blue, green and orange colors, after the signs welcoming refugee that originated in Harrisonburg.
