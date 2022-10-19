Grassland birds have suffered the largest bird declines of any terrestrial biome since 1970, conservationists say.
One species in particular took a heavy hit.
The northern bobwhite quail can be found in Rockingham County — far less than in the past, however.
The population of the bird native to Virginia has declined 80% in the last 50 to 60 years, according to the State of the Birds 2022 report by the U.S. Committee of the North American Bird Conservation Initiative, a coalition that includes federal and state agencies and nonprofits.
“A lot of farmers remember stories that their grandfathers or fathers tell, where there was lots of quail 50, 60, 70 years ago,” said Matt Booher, agriculture and natural resources agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension. “They’re not around anymore.”
Agricultural intensification has a “cascading impact” on bird populations, according to a 2019 Cornell Lab of Ornithology study. The depletion of grassland bird populations in North America was driven by habitat loss and toxic pesticide use in breeding and wintering grounds.
With these findings in mind, an organization saw a solution hidden in plain sight.
The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program.
The program pays qualifying farmers in 16 counties across the northern Virginia Piedmont, Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley $35 per acre for adopting one, or both, of two land management practices to protect grassland birds, according to a Monday press release from the Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative.
Producers and landowners can either delay their first cut of hay until July 1 or later, or rotate livestock out of select fields and withhold machinery, herbicide and fertilizer use from April 15 to July 1 or later.
Most farmers cut hay in May or June, the peak of grassland bird nesting season, said October Greenfield, Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative co-coordinator.
Other common species in the area include eastern meadowlarks, red-winged blackbirds and grasshopper sparrows, Greenfield said.
Last year was the first run of the program, and only farmers in the Piedmont region were eligible, Greenfield said.
The initiative reached out to partner organizations for potential farmers who would be interested in 2022’s program. Nine producers formally enrolled 500 acres of land in the program.
Four landowners also implemented delayed haying or summer stockpiling voluntarily, without financial incentive. This provided an extra 1,306 acres for a total of 1,806 acres enrolled.
Greenfield said funding for the 2023 incentive program has doubled since last year, with help from The Cornell Land Trust Bird Conservation Initiative and other partners.
The program aims to ease farmers’ fears about implementing conservation practices and gives them an upfront financial incentive for doing so, Greenfield said.
“We really saw a need to tie conservation and agriculture together and have them on the same team,” Greenfield said.
The Shenandoah Valley contains four of the top five agricultural counties in Virginia.
“It’s very important to a lot of people’s livelihoods in the area,” Booher said.
Greenfield said producers can be hesitant to change their farming practices to accommodate the birds. The program’s financial incentive aims to offset the potential cost of altering their operations.
Delayed grazing is a good fit for farmers in Rockingham County, as the Shenandoah Valley tends to have more livestock operations than the Piedmont region, Booher said.
“A lot of farmers will take that land that they’re deferring grazing on and save for summer grazing,” Booher said.
Delaying farm operations until the end of nesting season can be mutually beneficial for producers and birds.
Delayed hay cutting results in mature hay, which is suitable for feeding horses and dry cows. Farmers can also market products as “bird-friendly.”
Summer pasture stockpiling, or rotating livestock out of fields in early spring, is beneficial for cattle, soil health and producer profitability, according to the initiative’s website.
Booher said the Valley contains many pastures and hayfields, which are particularly important to grassland bird species.
The initiative opened its 2023 incentive application last week, and it already has a few applicants, Greenfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.