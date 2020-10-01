Federal prosecutors charged a Harrisonburg property manager and owner with a civil rights violation, claiming they violated the Fair Housing Act.
A complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg charges property manager Gary Thomas Price, property owner Alberta Lowery and Price’s LLC, GTP Investment Properties.
A settlement was also filed stating that the defendants will pay $330,000 to eight victims and $5,000 in civil penalties.
“No woman should ever have to endure abusive and demeaning sexual harassment to secure housing for herself or her family, nor should any individual be subjected to vile racial harassment or other race discrimination related to housing,” Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. “Such conduct is both illegal and reprehensible, and the Justice Department will work vigorously and tirelessly to combat these types of discrimination and obtain relief for victims.”
The complaint claims that Price repeatedly sexually harassed female tenants for more than a decade.
“From at least 2000 through 2016, [Price] has subjected tenants and prospective tenants of the subject properties to discrimination on the basis of sex, including severe, pervasive and unwelcome sexual harassment,” the complaint states.
Price and Lowery couldn’t be reached for comment.
Price managed single-family homes and lots and trailers in mobile home parks, the complaint states. Those include a single-family home at 6788 Rawley Pike in Hinton, 4873 Guinea Lane in Harrisonburg, 1091 Shirttail Alley in Harrisonburg and lot spaces 4794, 4865, 4949 and 4939 at a mobile home park on Guinea Lane.
The complaint states that Lowery owned at least three of the properties.
Price is accused of making unwelcome sexual comments, advances and gestures to female tenants.
For those who didn’t appreciate his sexual advances, the complaint states, he initiated eviction proceedings, raised rent and refused to make repairs.
The complaint also states that Price exposed his genitals to a female tenant, a prospective female tenant and a female guest of a tenant.
He also is accused in the complaint of inviting female tenants to watch pornography with him.
The complaint goes on to say that Price entered female tenants’ homes without permission or notice, sometimes late at night, to make sexual advances.
The complaint provides several examples of Price’s actions.
Between 2013 and 2016, the complaint states, “Price repeatedly asked a female tenant to have sex with him, offered to pay her $500 in exchange for sex, suggested that he hire her out for sex at a nearby prostitution ring and keep some of the ‘profits’ himself to apply to the rent and threatened to have her evicted if she did not perform oral sex for him in exchange for rent.”
Between 2012 and 2013, the complaint states, Price initiated court proceedings against a tenant after she refused to provide sexual favors. The document states that Price went on to watch the bedroom of other homes for “long periods of times” following the rejection.
The complaint also states that between 2008 and 2016, Price discriminated on the basis of race by telling tenants that they weren’t allowed to have Black guests. The document states that Price told a tenant that he didn’t rent to biracial couples, while using slurs to refer to Black people.
The complaint states that Lowery is liable for Price’s actions because he was working as Lowery’s agent at the time of the inappropriate actions.
