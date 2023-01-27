The impact of the proposed Bluestone Town Center on Harrisonburg City Public Schools will be significant. That was the topic of conversation at a liaison meeting Friday afternoon between two members of City Council and two members of the School Board, along with City Manager Ande Banks and Superintendent Michael Richards.
According to the city, Bluestone Town Center would have 897 units, including 133 for-sale manufactured homes, which are homes built in a factory and installed on-site, 324 townhomes, and 440 apartments. A handful of houses, a poultry farm and Harrisonburg High School surround the site.
Liz Webb, city housing coordinator, said the cap on income for people eligible to rent at the Bluestone Town Center would be 80% of the area median income for Harrisonburg. For a family of four, that would be $61,200; a single renter would be $42,880 or less. Like all tax credit rental properties, Bluestone will be eligible to accept housing vouchers, Webb said. For-sale units will be restricted to those with incomes between 80% and 120% of the area median income.
The need for more housing, especially for low to medium income families is badly needed, said City Council member Chris Jones.
“We need housing on all levels,” Jones said, but he added that the effect of adding new housing on school capacity “scares me.”
Currently Harrisonburg High School is over capacity by 610 students. That issue will soon be alleviated with the completion of Rocktown High School. However, Keister Elementary School is currently over capacity by 98 students. Waterman Elementary School is over capacity by 91 students. Smith land Elementary School is over capacity by 178 students. And Stone Spring Elementary School is over capacity by 102 students.
Bluestone Town Center would add 132 new students to the Bluestone Elementary School attendance school after phase 1. Phase 2 would bring an additional 141 students, said Superintendent Richards. Data is based on projections from Wheldon Cooper out of Charlottesville, along with data guru Nzar Sharif.
By 2031 the capacity issue would be much worse:
- Skyline Middle School — 115 students
- Kesiter Elementary School — 106 students
- Bluestone Elementary School — 233 students
- Waterman Elementary School — 222 students
- Smithland Elementary School — 472 students
- Spotswood Elementary School - 79 students
- Stone Spring Elementary School — 177 students
Even if all of the elementary schools are rezoned to max efficiency, by 2031 they would still be over capacity by 429 students. This presents challenges — should a new school be built? Should the schools be expanded?
Richards said that he will likely bring rezoning options to the School Board, but if Bluestone Town Center is approved, it will not solve capacity problems.
“Does Chris Jones want to welcome people to Harrisonburg? Hell yes,” Jones said. “Does Chris Jones want to build another school? Hell no.”
But not building needed housing isn’t an option either.
“If you decide to go through with this we wanted you to have al of the information you need,” said School Board Chairwoman Deb Fitzgerald. “This is a tough one.”
When asked by Jones, Richards said he does not have a position on Bluestone Town Center.
City Council member Monica Robinson said between now and the next council meeting on February 14, she wants to hear from the ALICE population, who would benefit from this additional housing. ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Restrained, Employed. The ALICE population includes people who work hard and earn more than the official federal poverty rate, but less than the basic cost of living.
Robinson and Jones thanked the School Board and school officials for doing the research on the impact that Bluestone Town Center will have on HCPS. “This gives me pause,” Jones said.
City Council is scheduled to meet Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. to consider the proposed Bluestone Town Center project.
