Federal prosecutors rebuked a request to lower restitution payments from a Fulks Run woman serving life in prison for killing three people in Hardy County, W.Va., roughly a decade ago.
Lorie Ann Taylor-Keller filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg in October asking a judge to reduce her $50 monthly payments toward the $11,521 she and her husband agreed to pay to cover the cost of the funeral for one of their victims, 5-year-old Kaylee Whetzel.
“With all due respect your honor, I am throwing myself at the mercy of the courts,” she wrote. “My hope is that my court order for restitution be vacated.”
She said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hindered her ability to work within the FCI Hazelton facility in West Virginia, which has been on lockdown because of increased cases.
Prosecutors filed a response on Feb. 16, claiming the inmate is in a better financial situation than she is letting on.
“If anything, her economic circumstances have improved since her sentencing because her mother deposits over $100 per month into her inmate trust account, and several other individuals make significant deposits as well,” prosecutors wrote.
As of Monday, a judge has yet to schedule a hearing or rule on the matter.
The investigation into the murder began in the late night hours of Oct. 23, 2009, when firefighters from Mathias-Baker Volunteer Fire Company responded to a blaze at a home in Lost City, W.Va.
Rockingham County firefighter Dennis "Chip" Taylor, 36, his wife, Allaina Taylor, 39, and her daughter, Kaylee, were killed. Investigators later determined all three were shot execution style before the home was set on fire.
Prosecutors say Nakia Keller and Lorie Taylor-Keller, now both 45, killed them amid a custody battle between Chip Taylor and Lorie Taylor-Keller over their three children.
On June 25, 2012, in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, Keller pleaded guilty to 14 charges, including counts that accuse him of killing the two adults.
In a separate hearing on the same day, Taylor-Keller pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including counts accusing her of killing all three victims.
On Sept. 6, 2012, a federal judge sentenced the Fulks Run couple to life in prison.
In 2020, the Investigation-Discovery Network aired a television show in the series "Stranger Among Us” featuring the case.
