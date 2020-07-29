Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Pulaski man accused of shooting at a motel room north of Harrisonburg early Tuesday morning.
Aaron Michael Jackson, 29, is charged with two felony counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.
Jackson appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Wednesday afternoon.
He told Judge Christopher Collins that he planned to hire his own attorney.
Collins set a hearing for Aug. 17 to see if Jackson has an attorney and to schedule a preliminary hearing.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation into Jackson began shortly after 2 a.m., when deputies responded to the Lighthouse Motel, located at 32 Sweet Magnolia Lane off U.S. 11, for a report of shots fired.
He said deputies observed what appeared to be two bullet holes from a .22-caliber firearm on the side of one of the motel rooms.
Hutcheson said the victim stated that Jackson made threats earlier in the day.
Following the shooting, Hutcheson said, deputies found Jackson at a Harrisonburg motel.
A search warrant for the room yielded a .22-caliber gun, and a shell casing was found in Jackson’s car, Hutcheson said.
Jackson is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.