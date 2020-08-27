Across 22 acres of rolling hills along the city-county line, the brick Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center quaintly sits before several remnants of the community’s past dating back to the 18th century, quiet aside from the occasional traffic blowing past at the foot of the hill. Once a year, the fields light up with children’s shrieking laughter and mature, harmonizing songs as faith followers and melody enthusiasts gather for the Sing Me High Festival.
Because of the pandemic, the fifth annual Sing Me High Festival is online, leaving the hills silent for one year longer, but organizers said the virtual platform cannot steal from the closeness and comfort music provides.
“There’s a sense to experience music which is beyond just an intellectual or reasoned experience. It touches our hearts and souls,” said Paul Roth, the heritage center’s interim executive director. “People are turning to music to help give a sense of stability or peace or wholeness. … Music has always been a communal experience.”
The Walking Roots Band connected with the heritage center in 2015 to kick off the first Sing Me High Festival as a means of raising money and awareness for the center. All proceeds from the festival benefit the Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center, whose mission is to share and celebrate the history and lives of Brethren and Mennonites in the Shenandoah Valley.
Band member Greg Yoder said the festival has raised approximately $54,000 since its inception and gathered a following larger than the organizers ever anticipated.
“It’s really neat to see people connecting with it and looking forward to it, and I'm really happy and a little disappointed at the same time,” Yoder said, saddened having to wait another year to play in the forest’s amphitheater and under the lights of the big tent on a hill.
This year, tickets are by donation over Eventbrite, so the virtual festival’s contents are available for anyone who donates. Tonight, The Walking Roots Band is streaming an all-request Zoom concert to its social media with members performing solos and duets from their homes. People can purchase tickets on Eventbrite to “meet and greet” the band over Zoom and place their song requests.
Day two will have intimate, pre-recorded performances from several acts on the lineup, such as Ohio-based pop trio Girl Named Tom, Valley a capella group Good Company and Harrisonburg soloist Ebony Nicole.
North Carolina bluegrass duo Chatham Rabbits was scheduled to perform at this year’s festival for the first time after playing several shows this past year in Harrisonburg-Rockingham and falling in love with the community.
Vocalist and banjo player Sarah Osborne McCombie, who was raised Quaker, said the connection of faith and music attracted her to the family-friendly affair.
The band was set to perform on Saturday and potentially join in a gospel set with The Walking Roots Band, but vocalist and guitarist Austin McCombie said the pair are excited to attend next year’s festival and stay connected with the friends they have made locally.
“We were both looking forward to just being in such an inspiring place, and playing such a well organized and wholesome festival. Those two things make being the artist a really fun job,” he said. “We have made dear, lifelong friends in the community, and we feel deeply connected to the people and land of [the] Shenandoah region.”
In its first year, 600 people attended the festival, raising $8,000 for the heritage center. Beryl Brubaker, president of the board, said Sing Me High typically attracts over 1,000 visitors because it is a welcoming, safe space for anyone to gather and belong.
“It’s very much about family. It feels like a family event, a family reunion,” she said.
Sing Me High is an annual gathering of friends and family over music, fun and food -- more recently marked by the pie auction featuring sweets prepared by local faith centers and ventriloquy. The name, “Sing Me High,” is taken from a song by The Walking Roots Band, written spontaneously by two members while biking through Canada as an act of perseverance, pushing through the weakness and struggles, singing high to lift one’s spirit.
“It’s our nature to help do things for the community, and music is such a large part of our lives,” Roth said. “The songs people sing in the virtual concert in a sense will help us see how we can be together.”
The Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center is located at 1921 Heritage Center Way and is open for pre-registered tours Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Self-guided tours will be available soon.
