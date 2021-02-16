Spring may still feel a long ways away, but one new season kicks off today: Virginia Quilt Museum’s spring exhibitions.
The quilt museum opens this morning with several exhibits such as “HERstory,” “What’s in a World?” and “Treasures From the Vault.”
“HERstory,” which runs until April 17, is a celebration of the movers and shakers in women’s history with work submitted by 81 artists. “What’s in a World?” is a showcase of work from the Textile Artists of Virginia exploring conceptions of the world within themes such as wordplay and neologism, and will be up until July 10.
“Treasures From the Vault” is a series that this season will be used to admire quilts from the 1960s. To celebrate the museum’s 25th anniversary, one exhibition will feature a quilt brought in from every year since since it opened in 1995.
An upcoming April showcase titled “No Boundaries” is accepting entries for artists to interpret the theme through artwork that contains a minimum of 25% fiber or created using fiber techniques. “No Boundaries” will open April 20 and run through July 9. Submissions close March 5.
Virginia Quilt Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
— Staff Report
