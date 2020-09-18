Money may not grow on trees, but it can be harvested from the sky.
Shenandoah Valley Soil & Water Conservation District and Rockingham County Parks and Recreation are hosting a rain barrel workshop on Sept. 26 to teach residents how to convert a plastic pickle barrel into a functional rain barrel.
During the workshop, participants will learn now to convert, install and maintain a functional rain barrel as well as how the big bins play into water conservation and water quality protection, helping keep local waterways under control.
For city residents, Harrisonburg's Stormwater Utility Fee Credit is designed to assist owners of developed property in Harrisonburg with stormwater management program costs. City residents can receive a 20% credit on their stormwater utility fee for a properly installed rain barrel.
Registration for one rain barrel and up to two participants is $60, and a second rain barrel will cost $110 in total at registration. Registration must be completed by today directly through the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District website at https://svswcd.org/rockingham_rb_workshop.
Next week's workshop will take place at Plains District Community Center in Timberville from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Barrels, tools and other building supplies will be provided and participants are suggested to bring work gloves and wear comfortable clothes that can survive the mud and dirt. Assistance will be provided for construction of the barrel, but participants must drive a vehicle that you can transport the 55-gallon rain barrel home.
For more information, call Chelsea Trice at (540) 534-3055 or email chelsea.trice@svswcd.org.
