College

Men’s

ODAC Tournament

First Round

Tuesday

At High Seed

No. 8 Hampden-Sydney, 72, No. 9 Bridgewater 59

No. 7 Ferrum, 87, No. 10 Emory & Henry 84

Quarterfinals

Friday

At Salem Civic Center

No. 1 Randolph-Macon 80, No. 8 Hampden-Sydney 61

No. 5 Roanoke 73, No. 4 Guilford 66

No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan 71, Ferrum 62

No. 6 Lynchburg 84, No. 3 Washington and Lee 83

Semifinals

Today

At Salem Civic Center

Randolph-Macon 60, Roanoke 59

Virginia Wesleyan 70, Lynchburg 67

Championship

Sunday

At Salem Civic Center

Randolph-Macon 72, Virginia Wesleyan 71

Women’s

ODAC Tournament

First Round

Monday

At High Seed

No. 8 Lynchburg, 84, No. 9 Hollins 32

No. 7 Guilford, 62, No. 10 Virginia Wesleyan 37

Quarterfinals

Thursday

At Salem Civic Center

Emory & Henry 61, Lynchburg 57

Randolph-Macon 75, Shenandoah 48

Guilford 84, Washington and Lee 77

Roanoke 85, Bridgewater 58

Semifinals

Saturday

At Salem Civic Center

Randolph-Macon 72, Emory & Henry 68

Guilford 66, Roanoke 61

Championship

Sunday at Salem Civic Center

Randolph-Macon 68, Guilford 50

