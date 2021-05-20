BALTIMORE - It has been a rough start to the season for Mike Brosseau, 27, a former Valley Baseball League standout with Waynesboro.
But the infielder knows when to pick his spots for Tampa Bay (26-19), which won its seventh straight game here Thursday afternoon over the Orioles 10-1. The Rays scored 32 runs in sweeping the three-game series over Baltimore (17-26), which begins a series Friday night at Washington.
"Things are going our way," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said after the win. "We are making things happen. The offense has really, really come to life. We are having just a lot of good at-bats. The walks have been there as much as the hits."
Randy Arozarena, the World Series star last year, had four hits for the Rays and drove in four. "He is probably getting more selective and making the most of them," Cash said.
Brosseau, who played in the Valley League in 2015, hit a home run here on Wednesday night against Orioles' ace John Means in a 9-7 victory. That was his fourth career homer off Means - the most off any pitcher - and his sixth longball at Camden Yards, the most at any venue.
A playoff star last year for Tampa Bay, Brosseau is hitting only .161 this year with four homers in 87 at-bats. He snapped an 0-for-13 streak with the homer off Means and his last two hits were homers.
Brosseau, who did not start Thursday, was retired in the ninth by Baltimore position player Stevie Wilkerson, who was called on to pitch in the blowout. Later on, Joey Wendle crushed his second homer of the game off Wilkerson in the top of the ninth.
"He hit the ball a long way. He means the world to our club," Cash said of infielder Wendle, who also had four hits.
"I feel like I was able to slow down the fastball," Wendle said. "It seems like everybody is seeing the ball well right now."
The starting pitcher for Tampa Bay was Rich Hill, who played for the Orioles in 2009 and was in the Washington farm system in 2015. He went six innings Thursday and gave up just one run - a homer by Trey Mancini of the Orioles. Mancini has 10 homers and leads the majors in RBI this year at 39 after dealing with cancer last year.
"Rich was really solid," Cash said. "Man, he gave us everything. He competed really well."
"Rich is a gem. I love playing behind him," Wendle said. "He is throwing the ball really well."
"Comeback player of the year should go to Trey Mancini. That goes without saying," Hill said after the game. "I felt good. We were able to pull a great team win out. Guys are swinging the bats great. It has been fun to watch."
Baltimore starter Dean Kremer, 25 and part of the future the team hopes, lasted just three innings and gave up four runs, including two homers. He is 0-4 this year with an ERA of 6.35 after he made four starts for Triple-A Norfolk in 2019.
"Winning is contagious," Rays' outfielder Brett Phillipps said. "It was a matter of time that snowball started going on the right direction for us."
Brosseau is one of several Virginia ties to the Rays.
Lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who pitched in college at ODU, played for Luray in the VBL in 2012. He pitched on Wednesday for the Rays in Baltimore and gave up three earned runs in six innings as the starter.
Newport News native Brandon Lowe (1-for-4) started at second base Thursday for the Rays and hit fourth in the order, even though the former University of Maryland standout was batting .196 at game time.
PJ Higgins, another ODU product, was called up the Cubs from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday and faced Washington reliever Daniel Hudson - yet another ODU product.
The Rays begin a series Friday against Toronto though games will be held in Florida at the spring home of the Blue Jays in Dunedin. Washington played in Dunedin earlier this season. Dunedin is about 24 miles northwest of Tropicana Field, the home of the Rays.
"It works out in our favor. It is pretty crazy; we are going to treat it as if we were in Toronto," said Phillipps, who grew up in the Tampa Bay area. "I remember playing Little League in Dunedin."
The Orioles are in last place in the American League East going into the interleague series in Washington (17-23), who plan to bring Stephen Strasburg off the Injured List to start on the mound. "Stephen will start," manager Dave Martinez said after a loss Thursday against the Cubs. Former VBL player Will Harris (Staunton) came on to pitch in the eighth in the 5-2 loss after he had a rough outing Tuesday.
NOTES: Harrisonburg native Tyler Zombro (Staunton High, Staunton Braves), with Triple-A Durham in the Tampa Bay system, gave up five hits and two runs in two innings in his fourth appearance of the year May 14 out of the bullpen. ...Phillipps was asked Thursday about the rash of no-hitters, as Corey Kluber of the Yankees threw one Wednesday at Texas. Kluber and Turner Ashby graduate Brian Bocock, who played in the majors with the Giants and Phillies, were teammates in college at Stetson. "It is wild. I don't have an answer for it," Phillipps said of the no-hitters.
