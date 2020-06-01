It’s official. Baseball will be played in the Shenandoah Valley this summer.
The Rockingham County Baseball League’s Board of Directors held a meeting through Zoom on Monday and voted to begin the season June 27th.
The future of the league was up in the air due to COVID-19. Other leagues, such as the Valley Baseball League, had already made the decision to cancel their seasons.
The RCBL will play a 21-game schedule, according to commissioner Randy Atkins, and the playoffs will begin toward the end of July.
The RCBL is one of the oldest baseball leagues in the country, founded in 1924. It is expected to be one of the first sports leagues to return to action this summer.
Last year, Clover Hill defeated Bridgewater 4-2 in the best-of-seven championship series. It was the Bucks’ league-best 19th RCBL title.
