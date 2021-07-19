Lisa Hart feels her first season has gone smoothly as the commissioner of the Rockingham County Baseball League. And she hopes to be around for another season in the same role.
Yes, there have been suspensions she dealt with – as well as the normal grumbling from managers on the strike zone of the umpires. She also had to uphold the bylaws when a player didn’t get his paperwork in on time on July 7 with the hopes of transferring from one team to another.
"That was the hardest thing; I want to see players get the chance to play," she said. "Everything is a process."
But Hart thinks the season has gone well.
“To be honest, it has been pretty quiet,” she told the News-Record on Monday. “Once the season got started and the guys were able to see where I was going to stand on some issues and how I was going to stand on the bylaws, everything has kind of quieted down.”
"One thing I was real firm with at our last meeting before the season began was that I wanted to make sure everybody understand the bylaws,” she added of that meeting in May. “Once this meeting ends, anything that comes up is going to be handled by the bylaws. We have had a couple of incidents since then that we have had to deal with but we were able to go to bylaws and it was more a governing of the games' issues that were not covered in the bylaws. If it is not covered in our bylaws, we go by Major League Baseball rules” in dealing with tie games, for instance.
Montezuma skipper Chris Rush was at New Market before taking over the Braves prior to the 2019 season.
"Everything has flowed pretty smoothly since she took over," he said Monday. "She certainly has a lot of history about the league, she grew up about the league. She wanted to carry on the history and the legacy. I think she has done well and as a commissioner she has been good to work with."
Hart has been involved with the New Market Shockers for many years. This year she also took over as the RCBL commissioner from Randy Atkins, who was the commissioner after he replaced Mike Bocock.
“I think a lot of the managers have appreciated that consistency” with rulings, Hart said. “The main questions I have gotten this year are, ‘Can you clarify this for me? Am I interpreting this correctly?’ I have been able to go through with them and say this is how it is interpreted and this is how we have handled it in the past and this is how we will handle it this season. It took up a lot more of my time that I expected it to, to be completely honest."
Hart has worn many hats this year.
“I guess in the past when I was doing the scheduling, doing the bylaws for the league, when the season started I went directly to Shockers’ mode. Then I put on my role as Shockers’ hat and became the Shockers’ president. Whereas this year I wasn’t able to do that switch. I had to be present at all of the ballparks. I had to watch the umpires. Our umpires are evaluated every game by our managers," she said.
The RCBL had hoped to have some pre-game events before the All-Star game earlier this month in Clover Hill but that didn't happen.
"It was very difficult to pull off," Hart said. "There was so much uncertainty with the COVID. We did lose two weeks at the beginning of the season before we could start. Time got away from us."
She said the All-Star game next year will be at Montezuma. "I look forward to the 2022 All-Star game," said the former Stonewall Jackson basketball player.
Rush said it's early in the process but the Braves hope to honor past All-Star players next season at the event.
Hart hopes to return next year as commissioner, which will be voted on October. If that is the case, she plans to stay on the board of directors of the New Market Shockers – a team her grandfather brought into the league – but feels staying on as a president of the Shockers may be spreading herself too thin.
“I need to be more present here” as RCBL commissioner, she said. “Not that I did anything poorly this year. My grandfather raised me to do a job to 100 percent of your ability. Maybe the team didn’t get 100 percent of Lisa this year.”
Hart said she has a strong support system with the Shockers, including skipper Nolan Potts and veteran pitcher Kirk Messick, the Broadway graduate who is an intern this year with the RCBL.
The regular season is slated to end Sunday with all eight teams in the playoffs starting next week, if the weather cooperates. The first round of the playoffs is best-of-3, the next round is best-of-5 and the championship series is best-of-7. Broadway beat New Market in the championship series last year.
Hart has appreciated the support of Bruce Alger, the commissioner of the Valley Baseball League, among others. "Everyone has been there for me 100 percent," she said. "I hope they want me back for 2022 but that remains to be seen."
Notes: The top six teams have been close in the standings this year. "New Market has separated themselves a little bit," Rush said of the Shockers, now 14-4 with nine wins in a row. "Every game this week for every team is going to mean something." ... Rush said it was special to have two players from his 2020 team get drafted last week in the 18th round: Adam Hackenberg out of Clemson to the White Sox and Will Wagner, from Liberty, to the Astros. "We were very fortunate to have those guys," Rush said. "It was a fun experience to coach them. Players saw how they played and we are trying to carry that over." ... Michael Robertson paces the Braves in hitting at .389 while Hunter Clever has a team-best 11 RBIs. Lance Tate of the Braves has an ERA of 1.65, the best mark in the league through Sunday of qualified pitchers. He is 3-0 in seven games, with six starts, and has thrown 32.2 innings.
