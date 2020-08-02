Rockingham County Baseball League
Playoffs
Quarterfinals
(Best-of-Three)
Sunday
Elkton 3, New Market 1 (Elkton leads series 1-0)
Grottoes 12, Montezuma 1 (Grottoes leads series 1-0)
Broadway 4, Stuarts Draft 2 (Broadway leads series 1-0)
Bridgewater 11, Clover Hill 0 (Bridgewater leads series 1-0)
Today
New Market at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Grottoes at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Clover Hill at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Montezuma at Grottoes (if neccesary), 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Broadway (if neccesary), 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Clover Hill (if neccesary), 7:30 p.m.
Elkton at New Market (if neccesary), 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.