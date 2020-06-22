Robert Sherfey called last Saturday the "perfect opportunity" for his team to get acquainted with one another and build some chemistry before the season.
Instead, the team's practice was canceled due to rain. But after facing the uncertainty of whether a season would even be played due to COVID-19, a little bit of bad weather seems insignificant to the sixth-year Bridgewater coach.
“They’re just chomping at the bit," Sherfey said. "They just want to get on the field and play the game they’ve been playing all their lives.”
The Reds are one of eight teams playing on Saturday night as the Rockingham County Baseball League kicks off the 2020 season. Bridgewater will hit the road to take on the Stuarts Draft at the Diamond Club at 7:30 p.m.
While the Reds bring back plenty of veteran talent, including the 2019 RCBL Most Valuable Player in Corbin Lucas, it's a batch of new talent that has the team anticipating another run at a league title.
“This is going to be the most talented this league has been in a long time with all these guys coming in from all over the place," said Lucas, a former Fort Defiance and Shenandoah University standout. "For us, it’s definitely good — especially with the shortened season and some of the [Division] I guys, the pitchers probably don’t want to throw too much. It’s going to be a lot more competitive, but I’m very excited to have these guys on our team.”
One of the biggest additions for Bridgewater is Turner Ashby product Justin Showalter, who is coming off an impressive junior season with James Madison before COVID-19 hit. The 6-foot-2 right-hander went 4-0 with 21 strikeouts and a 0.67 ERA in five appearances this past season.
“It’s definitely exciting to be able to get back on the field with all the uncertainty this summer," said Showalter, who previously played for the Reds while in high school. "I didn’t know if I’d be able to get back on the field at all. I’m pretty excited to be able to get to play some baseball again here in Bridgewater.”
Showalter is joined on the Bridgewater pitching staff by JMU teammate Lliam Grubbs and former Fort Defiance standouts Chris Huffman and Derek Shifflett. Both Huffman and Shifflett also played their college ball for the Dukes.
Grubbs is a right-handed sophomore that had two saves and a 2.84 ERA in four appearances for JMU this spring. Shifflett is an RCBL veteran that posted a 5-5 record with 82 strikeouts and a 3.79 ERA a year ago.
Huffman, meanwhile, was recently released by the San Diego Padres after being drafted in the 14th round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft. He went 4-6 with two saves in the Mexican Winter League in 2018 but was forced to have Tommy John Surgery in May of 2019.
“It’s going to make a big difference," Sherfey said of having so many talented arms. "Over the past couple of years, we’ve had guys come in and out. Some teams have had one or two of those guys that have been on that [Division] I level and they come in and play with us. These younger guys get to see that type of pitching and that’s a good thing. It’s good for them to learn from those guys like that."
The league as a whole has seen an increase in the quality of players due to the Valley Baseball League canceling its season. Players from Division I schools across the state are now flocking to one of the few available leagues in the country this summer.
"When you add all of these guys together in one year and put them all in the same league, it's going to make for a very interesting upcoming year," Sherfey said. "I can promise you that. I don’t believe any game that is played this year will have a dull moment. It’s going to be exciting the whole year.”
Showalter said he had hoped to be taken in the MLB Draft this year. But with COVID-19 shortening it to just five rounds this year, his summer plans changed. When he knew he couldn't play for Staunton in the VBL or play in the Cape Cod League, he opted to stay close to home.
“I’m really excited because a lot of the guys I played with [in high school] are on the team, my little brother is playing with me, a JMU guy is playing there," Showalter said. "It’s an exciting opportunity to play with a lot of guys that I wouldn’t necessarily have gotten to if everything was going the way I expected it to go.”
Coincidentally, when Showalter was playing at Turner Ashby, Lucas was an assistant coach. Lucas, a former Fort Defiance and Shenandoah University standout, is coming off the best season of his RCBL career. He batted .483 with 43 RBIs and was named the league's MVP for the first time.
Grey Sherfey, who also played at TA and just wrapped up his collegiate career with Ferrum, is back after batting .444 with 16 RBIs a year ago. Jacob Grabeel will also bring some veteran experience and power to the lineup after hitting .314 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 2019.
“We've got good hitting and good pitching," Lucas said. "Last year, one of the things that kind of plagued us at times was our defense. Hopefully, we can put all three together and come out and be pretty competitive. Looking at some of the other rosters that teams have released, it’s going to be a pretty fun summer. I’ll tell you that.”
It's not just veterans that will bring value to the Reds, though. The team features plenty of local high school talent with several current TA players and recent graduates joining the roster this summer as well. The Virginia High School League also had to cancel its spring season due to COVID-19.
“At this point in my career, it’s kind of good to be able to share some experiences with the young guys," Lucas said. "They can see what it’s like to play on a team where they know how to win. It’s definitely good to have that mix. The young guys bring a lot of energy, but the older guys know when it’s the right time to make the decisions on the field.”
The Reds won the RCBL title in 2017 and 2018 and are tied with Clover Hill with a league-best 18 total crowns. Last year, they lost to the Bucks 4-2 in the best-of-seven championship series. This year, they hope to add another trophy to their collection.
“I think we’ve got a really good team coming together," Showalter said. "The pitching staff looks like it should be pretty dominant. … It also depends on the rest of the league. I know a lot of teams are bringing in a lot of new guys. All around, the RCBL is going to be a lot more competitive this year than it has in years past. I’m pretty excited to see what we can do against some of these guys.”
Although the Reds didn't have the opportunity to enhance their chemistry last week due to weather, Sherfey said he's optimistic about what his talented squad will bring to the field this summer in a new-look RCBL.
“I love it," Sherfey said. "In the past five or six years that I’ve been doing this, I’ve been very fortunate to have guys that are sitting on the bench that are just as much a starter as the ones I put on the field. I can rely on anybody that is on that bench at any time to go on the field and be productive. You’ll lose some guys. That’s just part of it.
"But while we have these guys, it’s just a thrill to sit there and watch the talent here in the Valley. I’m just fortunate and glad to be a part of it. The guys are great. You have to have a team that gels together. That’s the key.”
