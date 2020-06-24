There’s a lot of games in a very short amount of time for Rockingham County Baseball League teams this summer.
And while that will provide excitement for fans and has allowed teams to have increased roster sizes, Broadway first-year coach Chip Abernathy is hopeful that it won’t dampen the fun for the players involved.
“Oh, they’re ready to play,” Abernathy said. “I’m just worried that it’s going to start and before they blink, it’s over. That’s a lot of games in a short amount of time. I don’t think they understand that you’re going to have to be on top of your game with the seven other teams in the league.
“You can’t make an error or two and think you’re getting it back because every team out there is as loaded as you are. That’s what I hope they understand. They have to go out and give 100 percent every night.”
The Bruins have been one of the league’s most improved teams the past two years. After multiple players were forced to quit playing early last summer and the RCBL Pitcher of the Year, John Judy, was put on an innings limit, the team felt it missed an opportunity at making a run.
“It’s just a tight-knit group of guys that love to play baseball,” said Judy, who is also a standout for Eastern Mennonite University. “Most of the guys have played with Broadway for three or four years now, at least. A lot of these guys are my friends, good ballplayers. We’re just a tight-knit group that’s ready to compete and get after it. We had some decent success last year. I think we could have made a decent run at it.”
The Bruins have put together quite the staff on the mound this year. Judy, who was 4-1 with 65 strikeouts and a 2.31 ERA a year ago, is joined by a pair of James Madison teammates in Liam McDonnell and Matthew Kleinfelter. McDonnell pitched 8.2 innings this spring, striking out 10 with a 5.19 ERA.
Also adding depth to the Broadway bullpen is a pair of Potomac State players in Garrett Haggerty and Brett Whiteman. Both right-handers played with former Broadway High School standout Bryce Turner this past season at PSU in West Virginia.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence in them,” Turner said. “I’ve played with all of those guys. I’ve seen what they can do and I know they can go out every night and help get us a win.”
Abernathy said the pitching staff is likely the strength of the team and in a year where there is more talent than any other, he said it’s important to have as many fresh arms in the bullpen as possible.
“I had seen these kids when my son played in college, but never really thought I’d ever get a chance to get them around us,” Abernathy said. “We were able to get some good players. It’s exciting. You had to build a pitching staff this year, especially with the number of games.”
What will need to improve this year is the Bruins’ bats. Last year, Broadway struggled at the plate but brings back plenty of talent and some fresh faces to bolster the lineup in 2020.
“I feel like this is going to be our best year as a whole,” Turner said. “We’ve got some dudes that can hit this year. We’ve got a lot of new guys, just like everyone else, but we have a lot of dudes that can play and I feel like our sticks are going to show up more consistently.”
Matt Meiser, who batted .327 with a team-high 25 RBIs a year ago, returns in the outfield along with infielders Kevin Rush and Bryce Strawderman. Rush batted .309 with 13 RBIs in 2019 while Strawderman knocked in 10 runs and hit .291 at the plate.
“I think we’ve just brought in more guys that want to be there, more college guys and guys that want to progress in baseball,” Judy said. “On top of that, you bring in a couple of those guys and they bring in a couple of their friends. We kind of became our best recruiters. It just all started to fit together.”
Judy, one of Broadway’s young veterans, said playing in the RCBL has benefited his game. He said having so many college players on this year’s roster should make the Bruins even more competitive.
“I love going down there and playing,” Judy said. “Where I’m from, we don’t really have an adult league around here that’s close to me. It’s good to get out there, get innings under my belt and enjoy baseball. We get to just play and have a good time.”
The youth movement on Broadway’s roster wasn’t intentional, Abernathy said. But with the way it worked out, he said he’s satisfied with the roster he’s put together for his first summer as the team’s head coach.
“I’d say we’re a pretty young team,” Abernathy said. “We have high school kids and a lot of players still in college. We really don’t have that senior veteran, a guy that has played eight or nine years in the league. They’re all mostly young.”
After missing a majority of his freshman season at Potomac State this spring, Turner said he’s got the itch to get back on the field. And while it’s a lot of games in a very few days, he said he won’t let it go by too quickly.
“I’ve really missed it,” Turner said. “It’s kind of funny. I didn’t realize how much I missed it but with a couple of months off, it’s crazy how much I miss it. I’m just so excited to be back.”
The Bruins hit the road Saturday to take on defending RCBL champion Clover Hill at 7:30 p.m. at Buck Bowman Park.
