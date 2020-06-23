There's a lot of talk around the Rockingham County Baseball League about the influx of Division I talent the league is seeing this summer due to COVID-19.
That talk is certainly warranted. With leagues such as the Valley Baseball League being forced to cancel their 2020 seasons, the RCBL will have the most talent across the board that it has had in quite some time this summer.
But when defending league champion Clover Hill begins its season on Saturday against Broadway at 7:30 p.m. at Buck Bowman Park, it'll do so with a core group of veterans that have been part of the team for several years.
“I think it will benefit us," said outfielder Blake Sipe, who is a former Fort Defiance and Radford University standout. "That’s what we enjoy and being a veteran team is definitely going to help us, but I don’t really know what the rest of the league is going to have. I do know it’s going to be good. This year is different than any other year. Every night, I truly believe anything can happen. We probably won’t be able to evaluate anything until after the first couple weeks of the season.”
The league has an array of new faces on almost every roster. The Bucks, however, bring back a loaded roster that is coming off a 4-2 series win over Bridgewater in last year's best-of-seven championship series. The victory gave the Bucks their 18th league title — tied with the Reds for the most in the RCBL.
Sipe, a former league MVP, is back in center field after batting .256 with 16 RBIs a year ago. He's joined in the outfield by veterans John Siciliano, who batted .323 with 23 RBIs, and Drew Easter, who finished with a .337 average, three home runs, and 26 RBIs a year ago.
“We’re fortunate to have the same guys," Easter said. "We have that same core group that we’ve had for the last couple of years. Our team chemistry is probably at an all-time high. For us, it’s not so much worrying about the other teams and what not but kind of controlling what we can control and playing our brand of baseball.”
Clover Hill was dominant a year ago, going 24-4 in the regular season. A big reason for that dominance was the Bucks pitching staff, which is led by former Bridgewater College standout Corey Armentrout along with Turner Ashby and Stetson University alum Tyler Bocock and Nick Corbin — a Buffalo Gap and Bridgewater College grad.
Last year, Armentrout went 4-0 with a 3.30 ERA and 44 strikeouts while Corbin, who also played for Staunton in the VBL at one point in his career, was 5-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 35 strikeouts. Bocock went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched. He also batted .568 with three homers and 17 RBIs in just 10 games played.
“When I came into the league, experience was big," Easter said. "Getting the experience in crunch time and knowing what that playoff time is about and the intensity that comes with it, that experience in our core group will definitely benefit us.”
It won't be just the veterans contributing this season, however. The Bucks also feature a trio of James Madison commits in Grant Paint and Braeson Fulton from Riverheads along with Broadway's Bryce Suters.
“They’re extremely athletic," first-year Clover Hill coach Kevin Chandler said. "They all can run, all very physical and they’re youthful. It’s good to mix them with the older guys because you get some good competition. The older guys think they can still hang with the younger crowd. It’s good fun. That’s the one thing about our team — they’re already a part of it. We’ve been practicing for a month, but they’re Bucks. They’re guys that are gelling well and the chemistry is good. They can bring energy and a willingness to learn. … It’ll be good for them and I’m excited to watch them.”
Suters will be arguably the best player in the city/county next year as a senior for the Gobblers while Painter, who batted .388 with 13 RBIs a year ago for the Bucks, and Fulton will both begin their freshman year at JMU in the fall.
“They’ve jumped right into it," Sipe said. "They haven’t skipped a beat. They’re good young players that are buying into the traditional culture that even the veterans today had to come into at one point. That’s really cool to see. It’s nice to see the tradition of Clover Hill continuing and seeing young players jump in and find a role. I’m excited to see what role all of those young guys will have this year because I think a lot of guys are going to get a lot of opportunities.”
After veteran coach Chris Cofer passed away in May, the Clover Hill community mourned the loss while quickly finding his replacement in Chandler. The longtime Bucks player now moves into a coaching role for the first time in his career.
“Practices are a little bit different than they have been in the past and that’s just because we have more guys able to be there with us with nothing going on," Chandler said. "They’ve been a little more efficient, I guess. Other than that, it’s been business as usual.”
Chandler's unique relationship with the players is evident in his coaching style. He said he doesn't need to motivate the guys much, but knows when to help them scale back their emotions during a contest.
“I truly believe Kevin is the guy for the job," Sipe said. "He knows how the Clover Hill way is supposed to work, knows the tradition of it. He has had a lot of success as a player and played with a lot of notable players over his career. He’s the perfect guy for the job and he’s stepped in and continued the tradition of what we had."
That tradition will begin on Saturday against the Bruins in what is expected to be a packed house at Buck Bowman Park. And while talk around the league may be focused on the talent on the other seven rosters, the Bucks insist they are still focused on their own.
“The loss of Cofer was devastating for the community as a whole, but he left behind an incredible legacy and kind of taught everyone on the team over the years what the Clover Hill way is about and what it means to the community," Easter said. "We’re just ecstatic to get out there and hopefully carry on that legacy.”
