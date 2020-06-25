The time seemed right for a change in roles for the Elkton Blue Sox.
After more than 20 years as head coach, David Loker will let his son, JJ, take over this season in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
But don't expect major changes - father will now be an assistant to his son, a former Spotswood standout who has been groomed for the new role.
"We have been coaching it together the last five years," the elder Loker said. "We just kind of wanted to switch roles a little bit. It is pretty easy to switch it over this way."
"He is a guy that goes out and gives 100 percent every time," veteran Elkton first baseman Christian Rodriguez said Thursday of the younger Loker.
David Loker doesn't expect his son to make many changes for Elkton, which opens Saturday at New Market.
"Probably not. Pretty much the same thing. He has been pretty much recruiting the players the past few years. I like it that way," said the elder Loker, with a laugh. "It takes it off of me."
The younger Loker, who played Division II ball in college at South Carolina-Aiken, agrees.
"He has done it for a number of years - 20 some years," the younger Loker said of his father, a former Elkton High pitcher. "I am trying to cut back playing so much and get into coaching, instead of having to play nine innings every night. (The switch) is something we talked about and decided to do."
But the younger Loker should still see time in the lineup, perhaps as a designated hitter.
"I am sure I will still play some; especially when I am needed, I will step in there and do whatever I am needed to do," he said this week.
Last year, the Blue Sox were 11-17 in regular-season play before beating New Market 2-0 in the playoffs before falling to eventual champion Clover Hill.
JJ Loker said this is the deepest Elkton roster he has been part of as a player or coach. Many of the Blue Sox have experience at the Division III level, with several from Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) schools.
"We are trying to get everyone as much playing time as possible," the younger Loker said. "That is what they are there for. The guys that show up, I expect them to get into the game. We have a lot of new guys. We have to see what they can do. The regular-season, obviously we are trying to win games, but we are trying to prepare for the playoffs and see what the best nine is."
"When you are playing almost five nights a week, you have to get them out there and see what they can do," he added. "You don't want to overthrow a pitcher just to win one regular-season game. Obviously, you want to win. But what is most important is getting ready for the playoffs."
The Elkton pitching staff should get a big boost from the return of Drew Scott, who grew up in the Richmond area, played at Division I Yale of the Ivy League and was a member of Charlottesville in the Valley Baseball League while in college. "He is pretty good. He throws hard," Loker said.
Scott played for Yale from 2015-18 and as a senior was 1-1 in 10.1 innings. His team won the Ivy League title in 2017 and 2018 - taking part in the NCAA tournament in 2017.
Two key returning pitchers are Jacob Rich (1-0, 4.26 in 2019) and Kris Lalk. "He was pitcher of the year in the RCBL in 2018," Loker said of Lalk, who was 5-0, 3.00 in 2019. "Jacob was very good for us last year."
RJ Payne, a lefty pitcher this spring at Randolph-Macon, returns to the team after an injury kept him away in 2019. He is a product of William Monroe High.
One of the top returning position players is first baseman Rodriguez, who made the All-Star game for the first time last year. He hit .341 with four homers and 26 RBIs in 26 games.
Loker, who hit .302 last season, could also see some time at first after making the All-Star game last season.
Another key is veteran Lee Carneal, who plays second base and outfield. Carneal played at Albemarle High, Hampden-Sydney and Division II Charleston in West Virginia.
Hometown product middle Jacob Cude, a graduate of East Rockingham, started all eight games for Mary Baldwin this spring. Another Mary Baldwin product is Tucker Hensely (Orange), a freshman outfielder/pitcher this spring.
A top newcomer is two-way performer Will Decker, who ended his college career at Roanoke in 2017. The Monticello High product played in a pro independent league in 2018. "He is going to be a strong addition for us," Loker said.
Canon Davies, the likely third baseman, hit .450 in nine games this spring for Mary Washington. "He is a real good ballplayer. He has improved quite a bit. We expect big things at third," Loker said.
Jose Rocha was an infielder this spring in college at Patrick Henry. He hit .319 for Elkton last summer.
The top catcher is Tristan Gordon, a high school standout at Page County who has played for Broadway in the RCBL. "He can hit the ball a ton," Loker said. "He is going to be solid back there as long as he stays healthy."
In the outfield, Carsson Atkins (Miller School) provides depth and can also pitch. He was the regular center fielder for Lynchburg College in 2019 then hit .286 this spring for the Hornets.
Loker said he plans to make changes in the middle of the game with position players.
"We are going to try and move guys around," he said. "That is probably what I am going to try and do the first week or two and see how it goes."
Along the way, the team will monitor social distancing in the COVID-19 era.
"We are trying to keep hand sanitizer around and people not sharing equipment and stuff like that," Loker said. "I know we will have a bench down in the bullpen so guys keep their distance."
