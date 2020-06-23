Having a baseball player from powerhouse Clemson in the Valley Baseball League is not that big of a deal — it happened when Jimmy Key pitched for Winchester before embarking on a 15-year, 186-win career in the majors.
But when a member of the Power Five Tigers, with eight NCAA regional titles this decade, suits up for a club in the Rockingham Baseball League (RCBL) that carries a little more weight.
In what is to be a unique season anyway, the addition of catcher Adam Hackenberg of Clemson to the roster of the Montezuma Braves this summer gives Coach Chris Rush some added firepower. Hackenberg, drafted out of The Miller School by Kansas City before college, hit .295 in 17 starts this spring for Clemson.
And with expanded rosters due in part to the VBL season being called off, second-year skipper Rush also figures to have two other Division I players: pitcher Jacob Haney from William & Mary and utility player Will Wagner from Liberty. Haney, from the Covenant School in Charlottesville, pitched in six games with three starts for the Tribe in 2020.
“I think they bring a couple of things to the table,” Rush told the News-Record. “Certainly their talent and their experience at a high level of baseball. That is something the County League has seen in the past. There are a number of teams that have that.
“We know they are going to have a big impact on our team,” Rush added. “They can be the difference-maker between a win and a loss.”
"They will just bring an extra cog in our wheel, so to speak, to have those bats in the lineup," veteran Braves outfielder Kyle Armstrong, a graduate of EMU, said. "They are going to provide that."
But Rush – the former coach at New Market – is looking for something more from the standout trio.
“We have a really good core of young guys we brought in this year,” Rush said. “Adam and Jake and Will, besides just playing, we are looking for them to be mentors to these young kids.”
Rush used the term foundation several times when talking about the current Braves, who open the season at home Saturday against Grottoes. The Braves were 12-16 in regular-season play a year ago and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Broadway.
“These younger kids are kids we will have our team for the next couple of years. We have a really, really good, young group,” Rush said.
No matter the age, Rush said his team is eager to play after many had their high school or college season cut short due to COVID-19.
“The players are at a point, be it high school kids or college kids, they are at a point they have been out of the game for two or three months now,” Rush said. “They are just ready to play. They are not hung up on the restrictions; they just want to be out there.”
Among some of the top returning players for the Braves: corner infielder Luke Paczewski, outfielder/pitcher Owen Stewart, outfielder/pitcher Armstrong, infielder Gavin Rush, infielder/outfielder Brandon Lambert and PJ Hanisak, a catcher/first baseman who was a post-season All-Star in 2019. He had seven homers and 28 RBIs in 120 at-bats last season with an average of .350.
The Rookie of the Year last year in the RCBL, Paczewski hit .400 with 17 doubles, 16 RBIs and an OBP of .455 for the Braves in 2019. The Chesterfield resident hit .367 as a senior this spring for Bridgewater College.
Harrisonburg graduate Stewart, a two-way player and second-team all-star in 2019, pitched in five games for the Braves last season for a total of 17.1 innings. At the plate, he hit .219 in regular-season play with two doubles and nine RBIs.
"He has a lot of heart. He puts everything on the field when he is out there," Rush said. "He is just a good utility player."
Another two-day player, Armstrong pitched in seven games last season for the Braves while hitting .260 with four doubles and 20 RBIs.
"He takes pitchers deep into the count. He definitely brings some of that leadership," Rush said of the EMU product.
Rush, a Broadway graduate and son of the coach, hit .286 and was an All-Star last year.
A key pitcher for the Braves is Matthew Sykes, another product of The Miller School was pitched as a freshman for Division I George Mason this spring. He appeared in three games out of the bullpen for the Patriots and faced just 10 batters.
"We had him last year. He pitched really well," Coach Rush said. "He has good velocity."
Last year for the Braves, Sykes pitched in six games during regular-season play and logged 31.2 innings, fanning 32 while yielding 32 hits and posting an ERA of 5.11.
“I think we had a good foundation,” Coach Rush said of his first season. “When the season was over, the one thing we were really lacking was pitching. We had two pitchers got out at mid-season (with injuries) and that put us in a little bit of a bind.”
But the addition of Haney should help - not to mention Hackenberg.
Hackenberg, the Clemson product, played at The Miller School for coach Billy Wagner - one of the top lefty closers in Major League history. The father of Hackenberg, Erick, played football at Virginia. His mother, Nicole, played volleyball at Lehigh; his brother, Christian, is a former Penn State quarterback; another brother, Brandon, played soccer at Penn State; and his uncle, J.D., played football at Army.
Haney, with William & Mary, had an ERA of 9.35 and a record of 1-4 this past season. Liberty's Wagner played in four of 17 games for the Flames this spring and hit .083. He is from Crozet and also played at The Miller School for Wagner, a Virginia native who had 422 saves a Major League career that ended in 2010 with Atlanta.
The Braves’ youth includes several future college players: pitcher Andrew Ward (Fluvanna, headed to VCU); pitcher Garrett Payne (Miller School, NC State); two-way Noah Canterbury (Buffalo Gap, ODU); and Michael Robertson (Riverheads, Mary Baldwin).
"For the most part, it is business as usual as far as COVID goes," said Armstrong, a graduate of Riverheads. "It is just exciting to be back on the field."
