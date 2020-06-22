The New Market Shockers, who host Elkton in the Saturday opener, will have a strong Shenandoah University presence again this season in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
The second-year manager will be Nolan Potts, who played Division III ball for the Hornets and graduated in 2015. And Potts will employ several regulars for New Market that played for veteran Shenandoah Coach Kevin Anderson, the former pitching coach and head coach at James Madison University.
The New Market roster, as of Monday, had 22 players who have or will play for the college program in Winchester. One of the New Market pitchers is lefty Cade Templeton, a Harrisonburg graduate who was a junior at Shenandoah this spring.
"They have all played with each other, at least for a year or two," Handley High graduate Potts, 27, said of his SU contingent. "They have been around each other for years now. Coach Anderson has them prepared. Coach Anderson wouldn't take them if they couldn't play."
Potts has been involved with the Shockers since 2014, first as a pitcher before he began getting more involved on the coaching side. He started calling the shots in 2019 when Chris Rush, the former New Market manager, took over last year at Montezuma.
With coaching experience at the high-school level in Loudoun County, Potts said he doesn't have a certain philosophy for managing.
"I think it depends on the day, to be honest," he said. "They have the ability to run, they have the ability to play small ball if need it. We have some pop in the lineup. I don't have a set philosophy. We can play any number of ways we need to on any given night."
New Market was the No. 2 seed for the playoffs last year but was knocked out in the first round by Elkton.
"We had a pretty good regular-season and then the playoffs rolled around," Potts said. "The playoffs ended just as quickly. It was two games and we were done. That was disappointing, the way the season ended."
But Potts hopes a combination of experience plus youth from the strong Shenandoah program will make the Shockers a contender once again in the RCBL.
Among the key infielders for New Market are shortstop Frankie Ritter, third baseman Pearce Bucher, Ty Bennett at first base, Nick Goode at second base and Matt Moon at catcher.
"He was a starter for coach at Shenandoah as well," Potts said of Ritter.
Ritter hit .348 for the Hornets this spring as he started 11 of 12 games. Bucher batted .333 while Moon hit .143 in a short season.
"He was our starting third baseman," Anderson said of Bucher. "A solid bat with gap power. He will hit a few home runs."
"Big things expected from him," Potts said of Bucher.
Goode finished up at Shenandoah in 2018 while Bennett was a junior for the Hornets this spring; he also has experience as a catcher.
Top outfielders for the Shockers are right fielder Grant Thompson, center fielder Henry Delavergne and left fielder Luke Estep - a Roanoke College product.
Thompson started all 12 games for Shenandoah in 2020 and hit .479 while Delavergne batted .429, with 11 starts.
"He is one of the best defensive center fielders in Division III baseball. He has a right field type arm," Anderson said of Delavergne.
Chandler Ballenger, from Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia, could see time at designated hitter and in the outfield. He will try to bounce back after hitting .115 at the Division II level this spring in just 26 at-bats.
Perhaps the top starting pitcher is Hunter Enstminger, a JMU product who was slated to play for Strasburg in the Valley Baseball League before the pandemic called off that season. The Sherando graduate posted an ERA of 6.75 in five games, with one start, this spring as a freshman for the Dukes.
"He threw Saturday for two innings (in a scrimmage). He has good velocity; you can see why JMU picked him up," Potts said. "He comes right at you. He has good off-speed pitches. He doesn't pitch around you. He is going to be our big piece of our pitching staff this summer."
There is a chance the New Market roster could include two pitchers with pro experience: Darrell Thompson and Colton Harlow. Potts is waiting to hear this week if the pro independent Frontier League will hold its season, in which case Thompson and Harlow may play there.
Thompson is a lefty pitcher from Shenandoah University who has played indy ball since 2016, posting a record of 18-3 at the pro level. Harlow, another lefty hurler, is from Mount Jackson and was drafted out of JMU by the Colorado Rockies in 2018. He played in the minors for the Rockies last season.
"Selfishly, I would love for them to be in this league with me," Potts said.
They would just add to a strong talent pool in the RCBL.
"Broadway has picked up some JMU guys. Up and down, there won't be any easy nights for anyone," the New Market manager said. "You have to start off hot."
Another pitcher is Michael Prosperi, from Shenandoah University. "He had cancer and beat that. We know he is a warrior," Potts said of the lefty.
Right-hander Tyler Hott, class of 2017 at Shenandoah, is a veteran arm for New Market. "He was the RCBL pitcher of the year when he was at Shenandoah," Potts said. "He has experience in this league. He knows how to get it done."
CJ Morton, a senior this year for Shenandoah, provides bullpen depth.
The Shockers had a scrimmage on June 6 at Montezuma and Saturday hosted Broadway in New Market.
The guidelines for dealing with COVID-19 are posted in both dugouts in New Market, according to Potts. The manager carries a mask with him though he doesn't always use it, he said.
"No high fives, no spitting seeds. We have hand sanitizers in the dugout. This is a serious situation," Potts said. "We are trying to keep guys as spread out as we can. Guys need to be smart about it."
