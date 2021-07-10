RCBL All-Star Rosters
WEST
Jacob Bell, P, Broadway
Hunter Clever, P, Montezuma
Noah Cornwell, P, Bridgewater
Peyton Davis, P, Broadway
Antonio Florentino-Sosa, P, Bridgewater
Tucker Hrasky, P, Clover Hill
Keegan Oliver, P, Montezuma
Derek Shifflett, P, Bridgewater
Pablo Suarez, P, Bridgewater
Lance Tate, P, Montezuma
Brett Tharp, P, Bridgewater
Trevor Thomas, P, Broadway
Eric Yankey, P, Clover Hill
Alex Knicely, C, Clover Hill
Jonathan Sexton, C, Bridgewater
Isaiah Blanks, IF, Montezuma
Kevin Navedo, IF, Clover Hill
Trent Abernathy, OF, Broadway
Grey Sherfey, OF, Bridgewater
Bryce Suters, OF, Clover Hill
Cody Swisher, IF, Clover Hill
EAST
Will Craig, P, Elkton
Tucker Garrison, P, Grottoes
Chandis Goff, P, Stuarts Draft
Parker Heinemann, P, Stuarts Draft
Matt House, P, New Market
Clayton Micheal, P, Grottoes
CJ Morton, P, New Market
Tristan Gordon, C, Elkton
Dylan Nicely, C, Grottoes
Pearce Bucher, IF, New Market
Will Hass, IF, Stuarts Draft
Frankie Ritter, IF, New Market
Zach Roberts, IF, Stuarts Draft
Jose Rocha, IF, Elkton
Josh Tayman, IF, New Market
Henry Delavergne, OF, New Market
Boogie Saunders, OF, Grottoes
Terrell Thompson, OF, Stuarts Draft
Keegan Woolford, OF, Grottoes
Jacob Zoller, OF, Grottoes
Cam Shields, UT, Elkton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.