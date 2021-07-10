RCBL All-Star Rosters

WEST

Jacob Bell, P, Broadway

Hunter Clever, P, Montezuma

Noah Cornwell, P, Bridgewater

Peyton Davis, P, Broadway

Antonio Florentino-Sosa, P, Bridgewater

Tucker Hrasky, P, Clover Hill

Keegan Oliver, P, Montezuma

Derek Shifflett, P, Bridgewater

Pablo Suarez, P, Bridgewater

Lance Tate, P, Montezuma

Brett Tharp, P, Bridgewater

Trevor Thomas, P, Broadway

Eric Yankey, P, Clover Hill

Alex Knicely, C, Clover Hill

Jonathan Sexton, C, Bridgewater

Isaiah Blanks, IF, Montezuma

Kevin Navedo, IF, Clover Hill

Trent Abernathy, OF, Broadway

Grey Sherfey, OF, Bridgewater

Bryce Suters, OF, Clover Hill

Cody Swisher, IF, Clover Hill

EAST

Will Craig, P, Elkton

Tucker Garrison, P, Grottoes

Chandis Goff, P, Stuarts Draft

Parker Heinemann, P, Stuarts Draft

Matt House, P, New Market

Clayton Micheal, P, Grottoes

CJ Morton, P, New Market

Tristan Gordon, C, Elkton

Dylan Nicely, C, Grottoes

Pearce Bucher, IF, New Market

Will Hass, IF, Stuarts Draft

Frankie Ritter, IF, New Market

Zach Roberts, IF, Stuarts Draft

Jose Rocha, IF, Elkton

Josh Tayman, IF, New Market

Henry Delavergne, OF, New Market

Boogie Saunders, OF, Grottoes

Terrell Thompson, OF, Stuarts Draft

Keegan Woolford, OF, Grottoes

Jacob Zoller, OF, Grottoes

Cam Shields, UT, Elkton

