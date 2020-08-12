Travis Reifsnider’s triple in the second and Tyler Ault’s double in the fifth proved to be enough as top-seeded Broadway held on to defeat fifth-seeded Bridgewater 2-1 in Game 3 of the Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series on Tuesday at James Madison’s Veteran’s Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.
With the victory, the Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. They’ll look to complete the series win in Game 4 tonight at Ruritan Field in Dayton.
Trent Abernathy, a Turner Ashby alum, was strong on the mound with five innings pitched, giving up no earned runs on just four hits while striking out six. Chase DeLauter, Liam McDonnell and Anthony Piccolino — all James Madison players — combined to throw the last four innings in relief, giving up one run and three hits while striking out five.
At the plate, Reifsnider was 2-for-3 with a a pair of triples and an RBI while Ault had his RBI double. DeLauter, Josh Jones and Abernathy all added a hit apiece.
Despite the loss, Fort Defiance alum Derek Shifflett put forth an impressive effort for the Reds. He pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on six hits and six walks while striking out a game-high 10 batters.
Shifflett finished 2-for-5 at the plate with the lone RBI for Bridgewater while Grey Sherfey also had two hits. Mason Mitchell, Michael Fyvie and Jonathan Sexton all added two hits apiece.
The Bruins and Reds will face off in Game 4 tonight at 7:30 p.m.
In other RCBL playoff action:
Grottoes 5, New Market 2: Third-seeded Grottoes scored three runs in the 11th to keep its season alive with a 5-2 win over second-seeded New Market in Game 3 of the RCBL semifinals at Rebel Field on Wednesday.
The Cardinals now trail in the best-of-five semifinal series 2-1. They’ll host the Shockers tonight in Game 4 at Shifflett Field.
Tucker Garrison was strong on the mound for Grottoes, going eight innings with two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four. Eric Watkins then pitched four innings of shutout baseball in relief while striking out seven.
Cam Irvine, a Spotswood product, was 2-for-5 with a homer for the Cardinals while Dylan Nicely, Keegan Woolford and Gage Wood had a hit apiece.
For the Shockers, Nick Goode, Pierce Bucher and Ty Bennett all had two hit apiece. New Market ace Darrell Thompson pitched nine innings, giving up one earned run on four hits and two walks and striking out a game-high 12.
The two teams will square off tonight in Game 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Grottoes.
