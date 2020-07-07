Adam Riggleman and Jacob Bell combined on a shutout as host Broadway beat Grottoes 8-0 on Tuesday night at JMU’s Veteran Memorial Stadium.
Riggleman went six innings and allowed just three hits while Bell pitched three innings, giving up just one hit.
Natty Solomon, batting No. 8 in the order, had three hits, including a homer, with three RBIs for Broadway.
Travis Reifsnider, the leadoff hitter for Broadway, had two hits and scored three times.
The Bruins, playing home games this season at JMU, jumped on Grottoes starting pitcher Tucker Garrison for five runs in the first two innings.
Garrison, a hometown product from Bridgewater College, was coming off a stellar outing on July 1 when he allowed just one hit and no runs in six innings against Stuart Draft. In five innings, Garrison allowed four earned runs in five innings Tuesday.
The Broadway offense has been aided by Chase DeLauter, the James Madison product who had a sharp single past Garrison during an early rally Tuesday.
Tanner Skidmore also aided Broadway, as he had two hits and scored two runs while batting seventh in front of Solomon.
CLOVER HILL 5, ELKTON 2: Reliever Justin Getz was huge Tuesday night for the Bucks, as he went 4.2 innings and did not allow a hit or run as Clover Hill won 5-2 at Elkton.
Kevin Tysinger was the starting pitcher for Clover Hill — he gave up two runs in 3.1 innings of work.
Tyler Bocock scored three times for the Bucks, Luke Shifflett drove in three runs while Bryce Suters had two hits.
The Blue Sox were held to three hits while starting pitcher Derek Justice went seven innings and gave up four runs for the Blue Sox.
MONTEZUMA 16, STUARTS DRAFT 6 (7 innings): PJ Hanisak of Bridgewater College was on fire at the plate Tuesday, going 4-for-4 while scoring three runs and driving in five for the Braves in the victory.
Jacob Haney had two hits, scored three runs and drove in three for the Braves.
NEW MARKET 6, BRIDGEWATER 1: Hunter Enstminger pitched five innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out six to lead New Market to victory against Bridgewater on Tuesday night. Calvin Pastel went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored, an RBI and a pair of walks to lead the Shockers offense. Pearce Bucher also had a pair of hits and an RBI for New Market, which improved to 3-3. Tyler Mahone drove in the only run for Bridgewater. The loss dropped the Reds to 3-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.