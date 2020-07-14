ELKTON – The Broadway Bruins continue to surge.
On Tuesday, Broadway hung on for a 6-5 win over Elkton – stranding the potential game-tying run at third in the bottom of the ninth – in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Stonewall Memorial Park.
Elkton, trailing 6-3 entering the final frame, got RBI singles from Jose Rocha and Max Rexrode before Broadway brought in reliever Wyatt Emswiler, a former BHS pitcher who plans to pitch the next two seasons at Potomac State College, to induce the last two outs to notch the save.
The Bruins, who improved to a league-best 8-3, built their lead thanks to their trio of James Madison standouts – Travis Reifsnider, Chase DeLauter and Josh Jones. The three combined to reach base six times, score four runs and drive in two more in the victory. Broadway starting pitcher John Judy, Eastern Mennonite University’s ace, tossed five innings of two-run ball while striking out six.
The Blue Sox fell to 3-8.
In other RCBL action on Tuesday:
Bridgewater 6, Grottoes 3: Jonathan Sexton delivered a two-run double in the seventh and an RBI single in the eighth to help Bridgewater pull away from Grottoes, 6-3, at Ruritan Field.
The Reds improved to 6-6 while the Cardinals dropped to 6-6, as both teams now sit in the middle of the RCBL standings.
Sexton, a Bridgewater College freshman, was 2-for-5 with the three RBIs and a run scored. BC and Reds teammate Jacob Grabeel added two hits and scored twice in the victory.
And that provided enough support for starter Derek Shifflett, the Fort Defiance alum and ex-James Madison pitcher, who threw all nine frames to earn the complete-game win. Shifflett yielded only earned run and struck out 11.
For Grottoes, Austin Nicely had only multi-hit showing for his team as notched two hits in the loss to raise his batting average to .468, the fifth-best mark in the league.
Montezuma 4, New Market 1: Will Wagner hit a grand slam to account for every run for his team as Montezuma beat New Market 4-1. Wagner played at The Miller School and is the son of Billy Wagner, the former Major League closer.
The younger Wagner was as an all-conference standout for Division I Liberty University in 2019. Hunter Enstminger of JMU started for New Market on the mound while Grant Thomas got the nod for the Braves. The Shockers entered the game with five wins in a row to force a three-way tie for first.
Clover Hill-Stuarts Draft Postponed
Tuesday night’s meeting between Stuarts Draft and Clover Hill at Buck Bowman Park was postponed “out of an abundance of caution,” according to RCBL commissioner Randy Atkins.
Earlier Tuesday, Atkins told the Daily News-Record a Diamondbacks player will be tested for the coronavirus after being exposed to someone close to him, a non-team member, who is waiting for COVID-19 test results.
The two teams are scheduled to each play again today, with Stuarts Draft hosting New Market at 7:30 p.m. and Clover Hill traveling to face Grottoes at Shifflett Field at the same time.
