Former Spotswood standout Dylan Nicely went 3-for-4 with a homer, a run scored and a pair of RBIs as third-seeded Grottoes pounded out 14 hits in a dominating 12-1 win over sixth-seeded Montezuma in Game 1 of the Rockingham County Baseball League quarterfinals at Shifflett Field on Sunday.
Austin Nicely, another former Trailblazer that is a former Major League Baseball Draft pick by the Houston Astros, was dominant on the mound for the Cardinals as he gave up just one earned run on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings of work. Nicely also went 2-for-4 with a triple and a pair of runs scored at the plate.
Fort Defiance junior and University of Virginia commit Tristan Shoemaker was 2-for-4 with a run scored for Grottoes, former Indians first baseman David Wood was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and four RBIs and Jacob Dansey finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
Rounding out the impressive night at the plate for the Cardinals was Cam Irvine (Spotswood) with a hit, Keegan Woolford with a homer and former East Rockingham outfielder and current Eastern Mennonite University junior Jacob Meica with a single, a run scored and an RBI.
For the Braves, Clemson University’s Adam Hackenberg was 2-for-3 with a double while Jacob Haney, Connor Houser and Riverheads alum Michael Robertson added two hits apiece. Kyle Armstrong, another Riverheads graduate, had the lone RBI for Montezuma.
Grottoes now leads the best-of-three quarterfinal series 1-0. The Cardinals will look to complete the sweep tonight when they hit the road for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Ruritan Field in Dayton.
In other RCBL playoff action on Sunday:
Broadway 4, Stuarts Draft 2: Adam Riggleman gave up just two runs on six hits while striking out eight and former Turner Ashby standout Trent Abernathy pitched two innings of no-hit baseball in relief as top-seeded Broadway held off eighth-seeded Stuarts Draft 4-2 in RCBL quarterfinal action at James Madison’s Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park.
Chase Delauter, a JMU standout that captured the RCBL’s triple crown in the regular season, was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Bruins while Bryce Strawderman was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Also chipping in for Broadway was Eastern Mennonite University’s John Judy with a hit and an RBI while Cole Holsinger and Matt Meiser each had a run scored in the low-scoring contest.
Calyb King was impressive on the mound for the Diamondbacks despite taking the loss. He gave up three earned runs on three hits and 11 walks while striking out six in eight innings of work.
At the plate for Draft, Nate Burton had a triple and an RBI while Reeves Whitmore had a double. Will Hass, Jack Pausic Cody Bartley and Bob Funk all had one hit apiece in the loss.
The Bruins now lead the best-of-three series 1-0 and will take on the Diamondbacks in Game 2 tonight at 7:30 p.m. at The Diamond Club in Stuarts Draft.
Bridgewater 11, Clover Hill 0: At Buck Bowman Park, former James Madison University and Fort Defiance standout Derek Shifflett pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out five as fifth-seeded Bridgewater defeated fourth-seeded Clover Hill 11-0 in Game 1 of the RCBL quarterfinals.
Shifflett also went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and three RBIs for the Reds while former Fort teammate Corbin Lucas was 2-for-3 with a run scored, a homer and four RBIs.
Every players in Bridgewater’s lineup got a hit with Jonathan Sexton hitting a two-run homer while Mason Mitchell, George Laase, Jacob Grabeel, Tanner Moyers, Dylan Horne and Grey Sherfey all had a hit apiece.
Nick Corbin, a Buffalo Gap product, took the loss on the mound for the Bucks, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out just one. Blake Sipe, another Indians alum and former Radford University standout, and Luke Shifflett had the only hits.
The defending RCBL champion Bucks will look to avoid the sweep at their home field tonight when they take on Bridgewater in Game 2 of the best-of-three series back at Buck Bowman Park at 7:30 p.m.
Elkton 3, New Market 1: Derek Justice pitched a complete game, giving up one run on six hits and nine walks while striking out eight as seventh-seeded Elkton pulled off a 3-1 upset of second-seeded New Market in 10 innings in Game 1 of the RCBL quarterfinals at Rebel Field.
Lee Carneal and Page County alum Tristan Gordon each singled in the 10th to lift the Blue Sox to the victory. Carneal finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI while Gordon was 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI.
Elkton, which finished with eight hits, got two more from Will Decker while former Spotswood standout JJ Loker was 2-for-3 with a double. Jack Marshall also added a hit for the winners.
For the Shockers, Nick Goode was 2-for-2 with a double while Frankie Ritter also had a double. Henry Delavergne, Matt Moon and Luke Estep were the only other players with a hit for New Market. Darrell Thompson was impressive on the mound for the Shockers, giving up one run one three hits and four walks while striking out a season-high 19 batters.
The Blue Sox will look to complete the first-round upset when they host New Market tonight in Game 2 of the best-of-three series at Stonewall Memorial Park.
