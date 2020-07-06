In a makeup from Sunday's rainout, host Elkton got a homer early on from Page County standout Tristan Gordon and defeated Montezuma 10-1xx on Monday night.
The Blue Sox scored two in the last of the first and then added two in the third and two more in the fifth to take a 6-0 advantage. The Braves scored one in the sixth before the Blue Sox answered with another run in the seventh. Elkton added three in the last of the eighth to make it 10-1.
CLOVER HILL 16, BRIDGEWATER 7: Clover Hill scored in every inning but the fourth and fifth and downed host Bridgewater 16-7 on Sunday night in a rain-delayed game. The Bucks had 18 hits with third baseman Ross French going 4-for-5 and driving in five runs while teammate Bryce Suters (Broadway High) was 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs.
Tyler Bocock (Turner Ashby) and Cody Swisher also had homers for Clover Hill. One of six Bucks with at least two hits, Bocock is now hitting .455 on the young season. The winning pitcher was Steven Woerner, who started and went six innings while allowing five runs (four earned) with six strikeouts and one walk.
Bridgewater's George Laase had a homer and drove in three runs while teammate Antonio Floreinto-Sosa also hit his first home runs of the season.
Division I Arms
Montezuma has benefitted from two pitchers with Division I resumes. Jacob Haney, from William & Mary, went five innings Friday against Elkton and gave up two earned runs. He had trouble with command, walking seven while fanning eight. In his first outing, he went four innings against Grottoes and allowed two earned runs. Matt Sykes, a George Mason product, pitched three innings June 30 against Bridgewater and allowed no runs on two hits.
Heavy Hitting
Elkton has several familiar names hitting .300 or better going into Monday's game. That includes Will Decker (.350), JJ Loker (.308) and Jose Rocha (.300), who played at Mary Baldwin in Staunton this spring. This is the first season as head coach for Loker as he takes over the role from his father, David.
ODAC Update
The Blue Sox of Elkton have several current and past members of Old Dominion Athletic Conference schools on the roster. And there are several Bridgewater and EMU products among the eight teams in the league. While it does not impact baseball at this point, the ODAC announced Friday it has pushed back the start of fall sports until Sept. 11 due to the COVID-19 situation. BC was originally slated to open its football season Sept. 5 at Gettysburg.
