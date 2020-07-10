Braeson Fulton and John Siciliano each had two hits in their first two at-bats as Clover Hill jumped out early and held on to beat host Broadway 8-7 on Friday night at JMU's Veterans Memorial Park.
Both teams entered the game in a three-way tie for first with Grottoes at 6-2 in the RCBL. Clover Hill scored four in the top of the sixth to take a lead of 7-1. But the Bruins came back and left the bases loaded to end the game.
The Bucks jumped on Broadway starter Brett Whiteman (Potomac State) for three runs and seven hits in the first three innings. Eric Yankey, the Clover Hill starter and James Madison product, went five innings and allowed just one run and one hit.
Fulton (Riverheads) had two RBIs early while Siciliano scored in his first two at-bats. JMU's Chase DeLauter of Broadway had a solo homer and three-run double.
Heavy Hitters
Grottoes entered Friday's game with strong hitters in the middle of the lineup. Dylan Nicely, the catcher, was batting .500 with three homers and 10 RBIs in his first 28 at-bats.
Austin Nicely, a pitcher-DH, was hitting .483 with a homer and seven RBIs in 29 at-bats and Cameron Irvine, who had a walk-off homer to beat Clover Hill on Wednesday, was at .323 with three homers and six RBIs in his first 31 trips to the plate. Dylan Nicely and Irvine were tied with JJ Loker of Elkton for the league lead with three homers through Thursday.
Spotswood grad Irvine is back with the Cardinals after playing in the Valley League. He began his college career at Virginia Tech, played this spring at junior college in Florida and is headed in the fall to High Point of the Big South Conference.
We are glad to have him back," first-year head coach and former assistant Tim Nicely said of Irvine, who had played in the Valley League. "He knows the game; he goes about it the right way. He has gotten so much stronger. A lot of his improvement has been with the work he put in."
The Cards won six of their first eight games.
"I expected everyone to be good and they are," Tim Nicely said. "We have been pleased with the offense we have so far. We felt coming in we had a pretty deep pitching staff. Our potential would be based on our offense."
The starting pitcher for Grottoes on Friday against New Market was Brennan Abbott, from Brookville High in Lynchburg. He will be a freshman in the fall at James Madison; his high school coach, Chris Glaize, and Tim Nicely were teammates at Bridgewater College. Abbott gave up six runs (four earned) in the first three innings.
Shocking Pitching
The Shockers of New Market had pitchers leading in several categories in games through Thursday.
Darrell Thompson, from Shenandoah University, started on the mound Friday against Grottoes and did not allow a run in the first four innings. He led the RCBL in strikeouts with 21 even though the Shockers had played just seven games before Friday. Thompson threw 97 pitches in his first start against Elkton then 116 in his second outing on July 3, with 84 strikes, against Broadway.
"He takes really good care of his body," New Market Coach Nolan Potts said before Friday's game about Thompson. "He knows his body so I don't need to manage him like some of my younger college guys." Michel Posperi of the Shockers had a league-high three wins through Thursday.
The Shockers have two pitchers from the James Madison program: former Dukes' hurler Colton Harlow, who pitched in the minors with the Rockies, and current player Hunter Entsminger, from Stephens City. On Tuesday, the Sherando grad allowed just one run in five innings as he went up against Bridgewater and JMU teammate Justin Showalter, the right-hander from Turner Ashby. "I knew he was amped up for that," Potts said of Entsminger. "There is a lot of good pitching" in the league.
Potts plans to start Harlow in the first of two games today at Grottoes. Harlow was at the beach this week, but Potts hopes to have back against the Cardinals. "I don't know who will pitch in the second game," Potts said.
Solid Outing
The Bridgewater Reds got a solid outing on Friday night out of starter Hunter Mohr. He went five innings and gave up two hits and one run to Elkton. Carrson Atkins was 1-for-1 with two walks in his first three trips to the plate for the Blue Sox. Atkins is a product of Lynchburg College and one of several ODAC players with Elkton.
Hacking Away
Clemson's Adam Hackenberg has lived up to the hype with Montezuma. In his first eight games, he hit .481 and drove in four runs. Catcher PJ Hanisak, a Bridgewater College product, was hitting .321 for the Braves going into Friday's game while outfielder Jeremy Wagner of The Miller School had two homers with an average of .306 through Thursday.
Cody Bartley and Jack Pausic each had three hits in their first four at-bats Friday for Stuarts Draft in a big offensive night against the Braves.
