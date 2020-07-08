GROTTOES — A walk-off three-run homer from Cam Irvine capped six-run ninth and propelled Grottoes to a 9-8 come-from-behind win over Clover Hill in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Shifflett Field on Wednesday.
The Cardinals (6-2) trailed 8-3 entering their last turn at bat, and got run-scoring singles from Elijah Dunlap and Gage Wood as well as an RBI double from Tristian Shoemaker to set the stage for Irvine’s game-winning blast. Irvine, a former Spotswood standout and current High point commit, finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored in the contest.
Clover Hill (6-2) got multi-hit performances from Tyler Bocock, Bryce Suters, John Siciliano and Cody Warner in the loss.
Suters, a prep star for Broadway, was 2-for-4, scored two runs and drove in another. Warner, an ex-Turner Ashby standout who now plays for VMI, was 2-for-4, scored two runs and drew a walk.
In other local RCBL action on Wednesday:
Broadway 9, Stuarts Draft 2: Chase DeLauter had two hits including a two-run home run to help Broadway in a 9-2 win over Stuarts Draft at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.
The James Madison two-way standout, DeLauter, also tossed four innings on the mound and recorded four strikeouts while yielding one earned run for the Bruins (6-2). JMU’s Josh Jones also aided Broadway, with two hits and three RBIs.
For the winless Diamondbacks (0-6), Terrell Thompson and Nate Burton each had a hit and scored a run.
Bridgewater 8, Montezuma 6: The Bridgewater Reds scored single runs in the first and third and then added two more in the last of the sixth and beat the Montezuma Braves 8-6 on Wednesday in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
The Braves had just five hits in the first seven innings against the Bridgewater pitching. Jacob Grabeel entered the game as one of the top hitters for the Reds, with an average of .291 after going 1-for-3 on Tuesday.
