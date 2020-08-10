Mason Mitchell and Tyler Mahomes each homered as fifth-seeded Bridgewater held off top-seeded Broadway 4-2 in Game 2 of the best-of-five Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series at Ruritan Field on Monday.
George Laase led the Reds at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort that included a double. Brett Tharp and Jonathan Sexton had a hit and an RBI apiece while Derek Shifflett added a hit and a run scored.
On the mound for Bridgewater, Hunter Mohr tossed 3.2 innings, giving up one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out three. Shifflett then came in with a strong 5.1 innings of relief, allowing just one run on eight hits and four walks along with five strikeouts.
For the Bruins, RCBL Most Valuable Player Chase DeLauter went 3-for-5 with a homer and an RBI while Trent Abernathy and Tyler Ault also went 3-for-5 and Natty Solomon added two hits and an RBI.
Also adding to Broadway’s attack at the plate was Bryce Strawderman and Ty Reifsnider with a hit apiece.
Despite the loss, Adam Riggleman was impressive, giving up three runs on six hits while striking out 12 in seven innings of work for the Bruins. Jacob Bell pitched one inning of relief, giving up one run on a hit and a walk while picking up a pair of strikeouts.
The series is now tied 1-1. The two teams will meet again tonight for Game 3 at James Madison’s Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
In other RCBL playoff action on Monday:
New Market 10, Grottoes 9: Second-seeded New Market had eight hits and took advantage of four Grottoes errors as the Shockers rallied for a 10-9 win over the third-seeded Cardinals in Game of the best-of-five semifinal series at Shifflett Field.
Frankie Ritter had a phenomenal night at the plate for the Shockers, finishing 5-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and two RBIs. Pearce Bucher had a homer and two RBIs while Grant Thompson had two hits and Ty Bennett had a pair of RBIs.
On the mound, Tad Dean, Calvin Pastel, Ethan Laird and CJ Morton all combined to give up eight earned runs on 14 hits and four walks, but did strike out 12.
Keegan Woolford led the Cardinals with three hits, including a pair of homers, and five RBIs. Austin Nicely was 2-for-5 with an RBI and Matt Curry was 3-for-4 with a run scored and a pair of RBIs.
Also chipping in for Grottoes was David Wood and Gage Wood with two hits apiece. Mike Dailey got the start on the mound and gave up just three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out nine.
The Shockers now lead the series 2-0 and will look to complete the sweep in Game 3 on Wednesday at home at 7:30 p.m.
