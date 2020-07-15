Bridgewater added five runs in the top of the ninth for some insurance runs and beat host Broadway 10-4 at JMU's Eagle Field in Rockingham County Baseball League action Wednesday. Broadway fell to 8-4 while Bridgewater improved to 7-6.
It was a battle of college teammates as the Bruins started two-way player Chase DeLauter on the mound while the Reds countered with lefty and winner Lliam Grubbs of Louisa County. The two were teammates this spring for James Madison.
Both pitchers were able to get grounders for a double play to end the first inning. Corbin Lucas of the Reds bounced into a twinkilling in the top of the first off DeLauter. In the last of the first, DeLauter returned the favor by hitting into a double play against Grubbs.
Grey Sherfey led off the third with a walk and later scored on a hit by Mason Mitchell. Lucas then had a run-scoring hit to make it 2-0, Jacob Grabeel (three hits) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as the Reds made it 4-0 as Christian Rodriguez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
DeLauter went three innings and gave up four runs with five walks and four strikeouts. He was replaced by Liam McDonnell, another JMU pitcher who allowed just one run in five innings. Grubbs went 6.2 innings and gave up just three hits and one unearned run to get the win. DeLauter (three hits) blasted a homer in the last of the eighth.
In other games Wednesday:
Elkton 9, Montezuma 1: Will Decker, Lee Carneal and Jose Rocha each homered for Elkton on the way to a blowout victory against Montezuma with a 9-1 win.
Decker had three hits, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice as the Blue Sox cruised to victory against the visiting Braves. Rocha added a pair of hits to drive in three runs for Elkton.
Carneal went 2-for-3 and also had two RBI for the Blue Sox, which improved to 4-8 and snapped a two-game losing streak with Elliott Erkel allowing just three hits in five shutout innings to pick up the win on the mound.
Tavian Hall had a hit and scored the only run for Montezuma, which fell to 5-8. Adam Hackenburg, Forrest Shuey, Jeremy Wagner and Gavin Rush all singled for the Braves, but Montezuma couldn’t string together much offense and Erkel, who improve to 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA.
Strong Outing
Clover Hill starting pitcher Steven Woerner pitched the first 10innings at Grottoes on Wednesday in a game that went into the 11th. Tucker Garrison started for the Cardinals and went six innings, allowing two runs. Tristan Shoemaker had three hits in his first four at-bats as the leadoff hitter for the Cardinals.
Back On Field
Stuarts Draft played at home Wednesday against New Market after its game Tuesday at Clover Hill was canceled "out of abundance caution" after a Stuarts Draft player was tested for the coronavirus after he was exposed to someone who was waiting for test results.
