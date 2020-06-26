RCBL
TODAY
Grottes at Montezuma, 5 p.m.
Bridgewater at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Elkton at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Elkton at Grottoes, 5 p.m.
Broadway at New Market, 6:30 p.m.
Montezuma at Stuarts Draft, 6:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m
Source: pointstreak.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.