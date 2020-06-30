Baseball

RCBL

Standings

Team;W-L;GB

Grottoes;3-0;—

Clover Hill;2-0;0.5

Bridgewater;1-1;1.5

Broadway;1-1;1.5

New Market;1-1;1.5

Montezuma;1-2;2.0

Stuarts Draft;0-2;2.5

Elkton;0-2;2.5

Results

Saturday

Grottoes 4, Montezuma 2 (Game 1)

Grottoes 13, Montezuma 5 (Game 2)

Clover Hill 6, Broadway 4

New Market 5, Elkton 3

Bridgewater 14, Stuarts Draft 6

Sunday

Grottoes 10, Elkton 2

Montezuma 7, Stuarts Draft 5

Broadway 15, New Market 4

Clover Hill 5, Bridgewater 3

Tuesday

Clover Hill at New Market, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway a Grottoes, 7:30 p.m.

Elkton at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

Bridgewater at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Bridgewater at New Market, 7:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Grottoes, 7:30 p.m.

Elkton at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Broadway at New Market, 7:30 p.m.

Bridgewater at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Elkton at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.

