Baseball

RCBL

Standings

Team;W-L;GB

Broadway;6-2;-

Clover Hill;6-2;-

Grottoes;6-2;-

New Market;4-3;1.5

Bridgewater;4-4;2

Montezuma;3-6;3.5

Elkton;2-6;4

Stuarts Draft;0-6;5

Note: through games of Thursday

Results

Friday

Clover Hill 8, at Broadway

Elkton at Bridgewater

Grottoes at New Market

Stuarts Draft at Montezuma

Today

New Market at Grottoes (2), 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

Montezuma at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Bridgewater at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Stuarts Draft at Bridgewater at Buck Bowman Field, 6:30 p.m

Montezuma at Broadway at JMU's Eagle Field, 7:30 p.m.

