Standings
Team W-LGB
Broadway 8-3-
Clover Hill 7-3-.5
New Market 7-4-1
Grottoes 6-6-2.5
Bridgewater 6-6-2.5
Montezuma 5-7-3.5
Elkton 3-8-5
Stuarts Draft 2-7-5
Note: Records through Tuesday
Results
Wednesday
Clover Hill at Grottoes
New Market at Stuarts Draft
Bridgewater at Broadway
Montezuma at Elkton
Today
No Games
Friday
Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Clover Hill at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Elkton at Broadway at JMU's Eagle Field, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Grottoes at Stuarts Draft, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Clover Hill at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
New Market at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
