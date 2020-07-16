Standings

Team W-LGB

Broadway 8-3-

Clover Hill 7-3-.5

New Market 7-4-1

Grottoes 6-6-2.5

Bridgewater 6-6-2.5

Montezuma 5-7-3.5

Elkton 3-8-5

Stuarts Draft 2-7-5

Note: Records through Tuesday

Results

Wednesday

Clover Hill at Grottoes

New Market at Stuarts Draft

Bridgewater at Broadway

Montezuma at Elkton

Today

No Games

Friday

Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

Clover Hill at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

Bridgewater at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Elkton at Broadway at JMU's Eagle Field, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Grottoes at Stuarts Draft, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Clover Hill at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.

Bridgewater at New Market, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

New Market at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.

