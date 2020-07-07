Baseball

RCBL

Standings

Team;W-L;GB

Clover Hill;6-1;-

Grottoes;5-2;1

Broadway;5-2;1

New Market;3-3;2.5

Bridgewater;3-4;3

Montezuma;3-5;3.5

Elkton;2-5;4

Stuarts Draft;0-5;4

Note: through games of Tuesday

Results

Tuesday

Clover Hill 5, Elkton 2

Montezuma 16, Stuarts Draft 6

New Market 6, Bridgewater 1

Broadway 8, Grottoes 0

Today

Stuarts Draft at Broadway at JMU's Veterans Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

New Market at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

Clover Hill at Grottoes, 7:30 p.m.

Montezuma at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

No Games

Friday

Clover Hill at Broadway at JMU's Veterans Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Elkton at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.

Grottoes at New Market, 7:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.

