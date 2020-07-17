Standings
Team W-LGB
Clover Hill 8-3-
Broadway 8-4-.5
New Market 8-4-.5
Bridgewater 7-6-2
Grottoes 6-7-3
Montezuma 5-8-4
Elkton 4-8-4.5
Stuarts Draft 2-8-5.5
Note: Through games of Saturday
Friday
Broadway at Stuarts Draft
Clover Hill at Elkton
Bridgewater at Montezuma
Today
Elkton at Broadway at JMU's Eagle Field, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Grottoes at Stuarts Draft, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Clover Hill at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
New Market at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
