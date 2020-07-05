Baseball
RCBL
Standings
Team;W-L;GB
Broadway;4-1;-
Clover Hill;4-1;-
Grottoes;4-1;-
Bridgewater;3-2;1
New Market;2-3;2
Montezuma;2-4;2.5
Elkton;1-4;3.0
Stuarts Draft;0-4;3.5
Note: through games of Saturday
Results
Friday
Broadway 9, New Market 6
Clover Hill 8, Bridgewater 5
Montezuma 14, Elkton 13
Sunday
New Market at Stuarts Draft, rained out
Grottoes 7, Broadway 4
Montezuma at Elkton, rained out
Clover Hill at Bridgewater
Today
Montezuma at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
No Games
Tuesday
Clover Hill at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
New Market at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
Grottoes at Broadway at Veterans Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Stuarts Draft at Broadway at Veterans Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
New Market at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Clover Hill at Grottoes, 7:30 p.m.
Montezuma at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
No Games
Friday
Clover Hill at Broadway at Veterans Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Elkton at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
Grottoes at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
