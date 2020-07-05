Baseball

RCBL

Standings

Team;W-L;GB

Broadway;4-1;-

Clover Hill;4-1;-

Grottoes;4-1;-

Bridgewater;3-2;1

New Market;2-3;2

Montezuma;2-4;2.5

Elkton;1-4;3.0

Stuarts Draft;0-4;3.5

Note: through games of Saturday

Results

Friday

Broadway 9, New Market 6

Clover Hill 8, Bridgewater 5

Montezuma 14, Elkton 13

Sunday

New Market at Stuarts Draft, rained out

Grottoes 7, Broadway 4

Montezuma at Elkton, rained out

Clover Hill at Bridgewater

Today

Montezuma at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

No Games

Tuesday

Clover Hill at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.

New Market at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.

Grottoes at Broadway at Veterans Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Stuarts Draft at Broadway at Veterans Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

New Market at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

Clover Hill at Grottoes, 7:30 p.m.

Montezuma at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

No Games

Friday

Clover Hill at Broadway at Veterans Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Elkton at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.

Grottoes at New Market, 7:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.

