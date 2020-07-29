Standings
Team;W-L;GB
Broadway;15-5;-
New Market;13-6;-1.5
Clover Hill;11-8;-3.5
Bridgewater;11-8;-3.5
Grottoes;10-9;-4.5
Montezuma;8-11;-6.5
Elkton;6-14;-9
Stuarts Draft;3-16;-11.5
Sunday
Clover Hill 9, Stuarts Draft 3
Clover Hill 7, Stuarts Draft 6
Montezuma 17, Grottoes 11
Broadway 12, New Market 2
Bridgewater 15, Elkton 13
Monday
New Market 13, Elkton 7
Montezuma 11, Broadway 3
Today
New Market 6, Clover Hill 4
Grottoes 18, Elkton 10
Bridgewater 22, Stuarts Draft 18
Wednesday
Grottoes at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
New Market at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Clover Hill at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
