Standings

Team;W-L;GB

Broadway;15-5;-

New Market;13-6;-1.5

Clover Hill;11-8;-3.5

Bridgewater;11-8;-3.5

Grottoes;10-9;-4.5

Montezuma;8-11;-6.5

Elkton;6-14;-9

Stuarts Draft;3-16;-11.5

Sunday

Clover Hill 9, Stuarts Draft 3

Clover Hill 7, Stuarts Draft 6

Montezuma 17, Grottoes 11

Broadway 12, New Market 2

Bridgewater 15, Elkton 13

Monday

New Market 13, Elkton 7

Montezuma 11, Broadway 3

Today

New Market 6, Clover Hill 4

Grottoes 18, Elkton 10

Bridgewater 22, Stuarts Draft 18

Wednesday

Grottoes at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.

New Market at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.

Clover Hill at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

