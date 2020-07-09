Baseball
RCBL
Standings
Team;W-L;GB
Broadway;6-2;-
Clover Hill;6-2;-
Grottoes;6-2;-
New Market;4-3;1.5
Bridgewater;4-4;2
Montezuma;3-6;3.5
Elkton;2-6;4
Stuarts Draft;0-6;5
Note: through games of Thursday
Friday
Clover Hill at Broadway at JMU's Veterans Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Elkton at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
Grottoes at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
New Market at Grottoes (2), 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Montezuma at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Stuarts Draft at Bridgewater, 6:30 p.m.
Montezuma at Broadway at JMU's Veterans Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.