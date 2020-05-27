There will still be baseball in the Shenandoah Valley this summer.
Well, at least that's the plan for now.
Rockingham County Baseball League commissioner Randy Atkins said the league's Board of Directors will meet on Monday via Zoom to try and finalize a start date for the 2020 season.
Other issues the board will be determining how many games the schedule will consist of. Atkins said the league is considering a 14-game or 21-game proposal and also discussing different ways fans could watch games.
The Valley Baseball League already canceled the 2020 season last month. If a season is played, the RCBL — which was founded in 1924 and is one of the oldest leagues in the country — could be one of the first to resume play in the United States after COVID-19 brought the sports world to a halt over two months ago.
Last year, Clover Hill defeated Bridgewater 4-2 in the best-of-seven championship series. It was the Bucks' league-best 19th RCBL title.
