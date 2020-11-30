The wait for the return of sports in Rockingham County has been extended.
Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl told the Daily News-Record on Monday that while winter sports teams will be allowed to begin practices on Dec. 7 as originally scheduled under the Virginia High School League's "Championship +1" model for the 2020-21 school year, it will not allow full-contact practices or games to begin until COVID-19 numbers go down.
Last week, after listening to guidance from the Central Shenandoah Health District, Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced it was "unlikely" that it would participate in winter sports. That includes basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and diving and sideline cheerleading.
Under the current guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health's COVID dashboard, Rockingham County is in a region declared red, which signifies a high-risk area. The color-coded chart is based off the number of positive cases per 100,000 people in an area over the last 14 days.
In order for RCPS schools to return to game action, Scheikl said the area will need to return to orange. Currently, there are only 10 school divisions across the state that are in orange while everyone else is in red, Scheikl said.
"Three weeks ago, we were in orange," Scheikl said. "Six weeks ago, we were in red. You’ve done it once. I need the community to get us back to orange. … I want to give the kids a chance. If the community brings the numbers down, we’ll allow contests as well. It gives an incentive to the community, but also allows the kids to keep practicing as well. They live for this."
Many school divisions are considering delaying the start of the winter sports season until Jan. 4, per sources. While Scheikl acknowledged that was considered, he feels like the current plan provides an incentive for the community to come together and also allows a quick opportunity to return.
“We could see a spike from Thanksgiving, but we won’t know for two weeks," Scheikl said. "Why don’t we wait and see the numbers and see what happens? If the numbers come down, we’re good. Let’s just look at the numbers and based off what we see, we make decisions.”
The four Rockingham County high schools are East Rockingham, Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby. Sources said that Rockbridge County is a school considering canceling its winter season after announcing on Twitter early Monday that all athletic activities were paused. Augusta County is expected to meet on Thursday to weigh its options, but is currently planning to play.
Rockingham County teams will continue to practice, albeit with no contact, and are hopeful to return to game action as soon as COVID-19 numbers drop.
“If everyone wears their masks and socially distances themselves, our numbers could be in green three weeks from now," Scheikl said. "Let’s get there. I know we aren’t all agreeing on how serious this is, but it is what it is. We want to make sure we can do the things that are important to families, but we want to do them safely.”
