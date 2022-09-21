After approving model policies to protect transgender students in 2021, the Virginia Department of Education released new policies on Friday that roll back the protections that last year’s policies afforded transgender students.
In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed a bill that required the VDOE to draft model policies that protect transgender students’ rights. From there, school divisions were required to adopt policies that were either as comprehensive or more than the VDOE’s model policies.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools adopted the model policies, whereas Rockingham County Public Schools amended its nondiscrimination policy to include sex and gender identity, instead of adopting policies.
In a move that surprised school divisions last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed new policies for the state’s schools regarding how they treat transgender students, including restricting which bathrooms they can use and which pronouns they may go by.
Among other things, the proposed policies state that the legal name and sex of a student can’t be changed “even upon written instruction of a parent or eligible student” without an official legal document or court order. Teachers and other school officials can only refer to a student by their pronouns associated with their sex at birth. But they also don’t have to refer to a student’s preferred names regardless of paperwork if they feel doing so “would violate their constitutionally protected rights.”
The policies enter a public comment phase on Monday, which will last 30 days.
Despite these policies not being mandated at this time, Rockingham County School Board member Matt Cross has not only declared on his social media page that they have, he is claiming that his own name change policy has been approved. It has not.
The School Board had been planning to vote on Cross’ proposed policy at a meeting on Monday, and as of Tuesday, that was still the plan, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
Along with the fact that these policies are currently only proposed, they could face a number of legal challenges.
In 2020 the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled in favor of Gavin Grimm, protecting the rights of transgender students, including the use of the bathroom that affirms their gender identity. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit affirmed the ruling in favor of Grimm on Aug. 26, 2020.
Scheikl said the announcement of Youngkin’s new model policies came as a surprise, especially after the extensive timeline and work that went into the VDOE’s adoption of the original model policies In 2021.
Although circumstances may change by the end of the 30-day comment period and through legal battles that could come, the Rockingham County School Board will vote on its own name change policy on Monday.
In May, upon learning that RCPS does not have its own policy on alerting parents to a students’ request to change their name or pronouns, Cross introduced his own policy. The policy would require teachers to alert their administration of a students’ request and the administration would be required to notify the parents. Furthermore, it would require that a parent give permission for a student to be called a name other than what appears in their PowerSchool account.
The policy has been met with both supporters and protesters alike. The former believe it is a parent‘s right to be kept abreast of important information regarding their child. The latter feel the policy could out transgender students and potentially place them in a situation that would lead to emotional or even physical abuse.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said, when asked for comment on last week’s announcement, “I have to decline to comment, unfortunately, due to the active litigation against us.”
Harrisonburg City Public Schools teachers and parents of children in the system filed a lawsuit against the School Board and the superintendent in June, citing violations against free speech, religion and parental rights within the HCPS policy regarding gender identity and treatment of transgender and gender-questioning students.
HCPS implemented a policy on the treatment of transgender and gender-questioning students in August 2021.
The lawsuit, filed in Rockingham County Circuit Court by teachers Deborah Figliola, Kristine Marsh and Laura Nelson, and parents Timothy Nelson, John Stephens and Nicolette Stephens, stated that these requirements “exceed anything mandated by the VDOE.”
Laura Nelson is also a parent of students in the school system.
The lawsuit lists School Board members and Richards as defendants.
The six plaintiffs said their rights are violated by this policy, according to the lawsuit. They’re represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy group based in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The public can begin commenting on the VDOE’s proposed policies beginning on Monday at the VDOE’s online regulatory town hall, which can be found here https://townhall.virginia.gov/L/Forums.cfm.
