Athletes from Rockingham County will have a chance to win a state title.
Rockingham County Public Schools sent a release to parents and coaches Thursday detailing the status of winter postseason events after questions began to surface whether teams would be allowed to take part due to the mask mandate.
The school district decided that student-athletes will be allowed to participate in their respective postseason events without masks during competition, but teams will be required to continue to wear masks during practice.
Any athlete that chooses to participate in postseason competition will be quarantined from school and forced to go through virtual learning until the conclusion of the playoffs. Once the postseason ends, the athlete will have an additional 14 days of virtual learning before they can return to in-school instruction.
Any athlete that participates in postseason activities cannot be involved with team activities of another sport. That includes during the 14-day period following the conclusion of their postseason experience.
There are exceptions to the rule, however, due to the nature of their sport being distanced. Swimming and diving, gymnastics, sideline cheer and field-event-only athletes in indoor track will not have to quarantine during the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.