At a special meeting on Wednesday, the Rockingham County School Board approved a letter of agreement with BWP & Associates Ltd. to provide executive division Superintendent consulting and recruiting services associated with searching for the new division superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.
The motion passed unanimously.
At a meeting in Sept., Rockingham County Superintendent Oskar Scheikl announced he will retire at the end of the current school year after five years as a division leader and 28 years as a Rockingham County Public Schools educator.
Scheikl began his teaching career in Rockingham County and has been superintendent since 2017.
Scheikl said he has planned to retire at the end of this school year for the past two years. He has had little chance to spend time with his mother over the past 30 years after moving to the United States from Austria. Retiring meant he could spend more time with her, Scheikl said.
“But life has a way of moving forward,” he said. Scheikl’s mother died in July while he was visiting.
Looking forward, with his mother no longer here, Scheikl wondered what his path was. Ultimately, Scheikl decided to go forward with his plan and leave the superintendency in the summer of 2023.
Before becoming superintendent, Scheikl served as the division’s director of information. He replaced outgoing former superintendent Carol Fenn.
A native of Salzburg, Austria, Scheikl left the University of Salzburg and came to the U.S. in 1992 after six years of studying history and law. He attended James Madison University, where he received an undergraduate degree in December 1994. He later earned a doctorate in education from the University of Virginia.
He’s spent his professional career in Rockingham County, starting as a social studies teacher at Broadway High School in 1995. He also was a soccer coach at Broadway High School and is the head coach of the Spotswood High School girls soccer team.
Scheikl taught for five years before moving to the Central Office to work as an administrative software implementation specialist and was later promoted to supervisor of student information.
In July 2011, he was appointed director of information management and oversaw the division’s digital conversion initiative, which sought to integrate technology in the classroom.
